Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Pet insurance companies

Animal Friends pet insurance review

Article 2 of 14

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Find out how Animal Friends rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

Animal Friends pet insurance review overview

Which? Score: Subscribe

Animal Friends pet insurance is underwritten by Red Sands Insurance.

direct-line

broadband

 

Animal Friends offer a broad range of policies which pay out for different levels of vet fee cover. The insurer can be found on a range of comparison website including Compare the Market and Go Compare.

Animal Friends pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Animal Friends for: 

  • Customer service
  • Dealing with queries and complaints
  • Transparency of charges and penalties.

Animal Friends pet insurance policy review 

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Animal Friends and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

Log in now or sign up for a £1 Which? trial for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.

Animal Friends pet insurance
Cat insurance reviews
Policy Vet fee cover How vet fee cover pays out Maximum age limit Advertising and
rewards		 Death from illness
or accident		 Policy score
Animal Friends Prestige
Animal Friends Superior Plus
Animal Friends Superior
Animal Friends Prime Plus
Animal Friends Prime
Animal Friends Basic
Dog insurance reviews
Policy Vet fee cover How vet fee cover pays out Maximum age limit Third party liability Death from illness
or accident		 Policy score
Animal Friends Prestige
Animal Friends Superior Plus
Animal Friends Superior
Animal Friends Prime Plus
Animal Friends Prime
Animal Friends Basic
Table notes:
Information correct January 2016.
Death by illness only available up to 7 years old
SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Pet insurance company reviews

next

Argos pet insurance review

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017