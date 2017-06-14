Find out how Animal Friends rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

Animal Friends pet insurance review overview

Which? Score:

Animal Friends pet insurance is underwritten by Red Sands Insurance.

Animal Friends offer a broad range of policies which pay out for different levels of vet fee cover. The insurer can be found on a range of comparison website including Compare the Market and Go Compare.

Animal Friends pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Animal Friends for:

Customer service

Dealing with queries and complaints

Transparency of charges and penalties.

Animal Friends pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Animal Friends and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

Log in now or sign up for a £1 Which? trial for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.