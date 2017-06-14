Find out how Argos rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

Argos pet insurance review overview

Which? Score:

Argos pet insurance is underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance.

Argos offers three pet insurance policies: Platinum, Gold and Silver, which pay out different levels of vet-fee cover.

Argos pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Argos for:

customer service

dealing with queries and complaints

transparency of charges and penalties

Argos pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Argos and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

Log in, or trial Which? for £1, for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.