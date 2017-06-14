Find out how Direct Line rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

Direct Line pet insurance review

Which? Score:

Direct Line pet insurance is underwritten by UK Insurance Limited.

Direct Line offers two policies, which pay out for vet-fee cover on a 'per-condition' basis. The insurer does not appear on any comparison websites.

Direct Line pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Direct Line for:

customer service

dealing with queries and complaints

transparency of charges and penalties

Direct Line pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Direct Line and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

Log in, or trial Which? for £1, for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.