Pet insurance companies
Direct Line pet insurance review
By Simon Miller
Article 4 of 14
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find out how Direct Line rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
Direct Line pet insurance review
Which? Score:
Direct Line pet insurance is underwritten by UK Insurance Limited.
Direct Line offers two policies, which pay out for vet-fee cover on a 'per-condition' basis. The insurer does not appear on any comparison websites.
Direct Line pet insurance star ratings
You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Direct Line for:
- customer service
- dealing with queries and complaints
- transparency of charges and penalties
Direct Line pet insurance policy review
In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Direct Line and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.
Log in, or trial Which? for £1, for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.
|Direct Line pet insurance
|Cat insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Advertising and
rewards
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|Direct Line Advanced
|Direct Line Essentials
|Dog insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Third party liability
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|Direct Line Advanced
|Direct Line Essentials
Table Notes:
Information correct January 2016.