Pet insurance companies

E&L pet insurance review

By Simon Miller

Article 5 of 14

Find out how E&L rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

E&L pet insurance review overview

Which? Score:

E&L pet insurance is a provider of niche insurance.

Equine-and-livestock

broadband

 

E&L offers a range of policies that can be paid on either a monthly or annual basis. 

E&L pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate E&L for: 

  • customer service
  • dealing with queries and complaints
  • transparency of charges and penalties

E&L pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from E&L and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from E&L and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

E&L pet insurance
Cat insurance reviews
Policy Vet fee cover How vet fee cover pays out Maximum age limit Advertising and
rewards		 Death from illness
or accident		 Policy score
E&L Diamond (monthly)a
E&L Diamond (yearly)
E&L Gold (monthly)a
E&L Gold (yearly)
E&L Silver (monthly)a
E&L Silver (yearly)
Dog insurance reviews
Policy Vet fee cover How vet fee cover pays out Maximum age limit Third party liability Death from illness
or accident		 Policy score
E&L Diamond (monthly)a
E&L Diamond (yearly)
E&L Gold (monthly)a
E&L Gold (yearly)
E&L Silver (monthly)a
E&L Silver (yearly)
Table notes:
Information correct January 2016.

a Premiums are collected in, equal periods of 28 days (lunar month): renewing continually at the conclusion, of each period subject to receipt of the premium
