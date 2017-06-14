Pet insurance companies
John Lewis pet insurance review
By Simon Miller
Article 6 of 14
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find out how John Lewis rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
John Lewis pet insurance review overview
Which? Score:
John Lewis pet insurance is underwritten by Royal and Sun Alliance.
John Lewis offers a range of policies that pay out for vet-fee cover on an annual basis. The insurer can be found on a range of comparison websites, including Compare the Market, Go Compare and Confused.com.
John Lewis pet insurance star ratings
You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate John Lewis for:
- customer service
- dealing with queries and complaints
- transparency of charges and penalties
John Lewis pet insurance policy review
In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from John Lewis and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.
Log in, or trial Which? for £1, for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.
|John Lewis pet insurance
|Cat insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Advertising and
rewards
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|John Lewis Premium
|John Lewis Plus
|John Lewis Essentials
|Dog insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Third party liability
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|John Lewis Premium
|John Lewis Plus
|John Lewis Essentials
Information correct January 2016.
Death by illness only available up to 9 years old