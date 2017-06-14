Find out how John Lewis rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

John Lewis pet insurance review overview

Which? Score:

John Lewis pet insurance is underwritten by Royal and Sun Alliance.

John Lewis offers a range of policies that pay out for vet-fee cover on an annual basis. The insurer can be found on a range of comparison websites, including Compare the Market, Go Compare and Confused.com.

John Lewis pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate John Lewis for:

customer service

dealing with queries and complaints

transparency of charges and penalties

John Lewis pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from John Lewis and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

Log in, or trial Which? for £1, for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.