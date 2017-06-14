M&S Bank pet insurance review

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Find out how M&S Bank is rated for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

M&S Bank pet insurance overview

Which? score:Subscribe

M&S Bank pet insurance is underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance.

M&S Bank offers three pet insurance policies, which pay out different levels of vet-fee cover. The insurer appears on a range of comparison website, including Compare the Market, Go Compare and MoneySuperMarket.

M&S Bank pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate M&S Bank for: 

  • customer service
  • dealing with queries and complaints 
  • transparency of charges and penalties.

M&S Bank pet insurance policy review 

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from M&S Bank and show how they compare with a range of other big pet insurers for cover and customer service .

Log in or trial Which? for £1 for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.

M&S pet insurance
Cat insurance reviews
Policy Vet fee cover How vet fee cover pays out Maximum age limit Advertising and
rewards		 Death from illness
or accident		 Policy score
M&S Bank Premier
M&S Bank Standard
M&S Bank Essentials
Dog insurance reviews
Policy Vet fee cover How vet fee cover pays out Maximum age limit Third party liability Death from illness
or accident		 Policy score
M&S Bank Premier
M&S Bank Standard
M&S Bank Essentials
Table Notes:
Information correct January 2016.
Death by illness only available up to 9 years old
