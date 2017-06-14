M&S Bank pet insurance review

Find out how M&S Bank is rated for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

M&S Bank pet insurance overview

Which? score:

M&S Bank pet insurance is underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance.

M&S Bank offers three pet insurance policies, which pay out different levels of vet-fee cover. The insurer appears on a range of comparison website, including Compare the Market, Go Compare and MoneySuperMarket.

M&S Bank pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate M&S Bank for:

customer service

dealing with queries and complaints

transparency of charges and penalties.

M&S Bank pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from M&S Bank and show how they compare with a range of other big pet insurers for cover and customer service .

