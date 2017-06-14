Pet insurance companies
M&S Bank pet insurance review
By Simon Miller
Article 8 of 14
Find out how M&S Bank is rated for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
M&S Bank pet insurance overview
Which? score:
M&S Bank pet insurance is underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance.
M&S Bank offers three pet insurance policies, which pay out different levels of vet-fee cover. The insurer appears on a range of comparison website, including Compare the Market, Go Compare and MoneySuperMarket.
M&S Bank pet insurance star ratings
You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate M&S Bank for:
- customer service
- dealing with queries and complaints
- transparency of charges and penalties.
M&S Bank pet insurance policy review
In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from M&S Bank and show how they compare with a range of other big pet insurers for cover and customer service .
Log in or trial Which? for £1 for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.
Information correct January 2016.
Death by illness only available up to 9 years old