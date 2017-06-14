Pet insurance companies
More Than pet insurance review
By Simon Miller
Article 9 of 14
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find out how More Than is rated for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
More Than pet insurance overview
Which? score:
More Than pet insurance is underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance.
More Than offers several policies, with levels of vet-fee cover ranging from basic to very comprehensive. The insurer can be found on price comparison websites, including Compare the Market and Go Compare.
More Than pet insurance star ratings
You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate More Than for:
- customer service
- dealing with queries and complaints
- transparency of charges and penalties.
More Than pet insurance policy review
In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from More Than, and show how they compare with a range of other big pet insurers for cover and customer service.
Log in or trial Which? for £1 for full access to our pet insurance reviews and free access to the Which? Money Helpline.
|More Than pet insurance
|Cat insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Advertising and
rewards
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|More Than Premier
|More Than Classic
|More Than Classic
|More Than Basic
|More Than Basic
|Dog insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Third party liability
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|More Than Premier
|More Than Classic
|More Than Classic
|More Than Basic
|More Than Basic
Information correct January 2016.
Death from illness only available up to 9 years old