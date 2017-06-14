NFU Mutual pet insurance review

Find out how NFU Mutual is rated for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

NFU Mutual insurance overview

Which? score:

NFU Mutual only offers its pet insurance policies to existing home insurance customers.

You have to pay an additional fee to get the policy.

NFU Mutual pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate NFU Mutual for:

customer service

dealing with queries and complaints

transparency of charges and penalties

NFU Mutual pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from NFU Mutual and show how they compare with a range of other big pet insurers for cover and customer service.

