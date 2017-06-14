Pet insurance company reviews

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Simon Miller

There's a huge variety of pet insurance policies, with payouts at vastly different levels, but Which? can help.

 

Veterinary bills can be eye watering. Mending a dogs knee can cost more than �4,000 and many cats suffer from kidney problems, which can cost hundreds of pounds to sort out. So it's no wonder that about 40% of pet owners have pet insurance. But certain pet insurance policies are, a dog's dinner.

Some policies includes sneaky terms
or severely limit pay outs.

One policy we found makes owners of older pets pay a 1/3 of the treatment cost on top of the excess that you've to pay.

So Which? is here to help.
Our pet insurance reviews combine our expert analysis of policies from the major insurers with feedback and ratings from hundreds of their customers. So that you can avoid the worst offenders.

The worst policies only cover an illness or injury for a limited time or place a cap on what they'll pay out for a specific illness and then don't cover it at all. But others cover your pet for life no matter how poorly your pooch gets.

Our experts have analysed the detail of 70 policies from 11 major insurers and scored them. In addition, there's a unique customer satisfaction score, based on 1,675 responses from Which? members who've taken out policies with these insurers. Our short video explains more about what we found.

This review reveals which insurers came out best for cover and for customer service, and which scored miserably - the worst-rated company got a customer score of just 44%.

Direct Line, John Lewis, M&S Bank, LV and Petplan are all included in the survey.

Pet insurance customer satisfaction
  Customer service Dealing with queries and complaints Transparency of charges and penalties Clarity of policy Experience of making a claim Customer score
Table Notes:
The average customer score is 54%. Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction with each area. Customer scores are worked out using a combination of overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. If two or more brands show the same overall score, they are ranked to the next decimal place. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 for inclusion in the table.

