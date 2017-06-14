Find out how Petplan rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

Petplan pet insurance review overview

Which? Score:

Petplan pet insurance is underwritten by Allianz.

Petplan offers four pet insurance policies ranging from basic to very comprehensive levels of cover. The insurer does not appear on any comparison websites.

Petplan pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Petplan for:

Customer service

Dealing with queries and complaints

Transparency of charges and penalties

Petplan pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Petplan and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

