Pet insurance companies
Sainsbury's Bank pet insurance review
By Simon Miller
Find out how Sainsbury's Bank rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
Sainsbury's Bank pet insurance review overview
Which? Score:
Sainsbury's Bank pet insurance is underwritten by Allianz.
Sainsbury's Bank offers three pet insurance policies which pay out for a range of vet fee cover. The insurer appears on several comparison website including Compare the Market and Go Compare.
Sainsbury's pet insurance star ratings
You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Sainsbury's Bank for:
- Customer service
- Dealing with queries and complaints
- Transparency of charges and penalties
Sainsbury's Bank pet insurance policy review
In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Sainsbury's Bank and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.
|Sainsbury's Bank pet insurance
|Cat insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Advertising and
rewards
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|Sainsbury's Bank Premier Plus
|Sainsbury's Bank Premier
|Sainsbury's Bank Standard
|Dog insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Third party liability
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|Sainsbury's Bank Premier Plus
|Sainsbury's Bank Premier
|Sainsbury's Bank Standard
Information correct January 2016.