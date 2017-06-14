Find out how Sainsbury's Bank rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

Sainsbury's Bank pet insurance review overview

Which? Score:

Sainsbury's Bank pet insurance is underwritten by Allianz.

Sainsbury's Bank offers three pet insurance policies which pay out for a range of vet fee cover. The insurer appears on several comparison website including Compare the Market and Go Compare.

Sainsbury's pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Sainsbury's Bank for:

Customer service

Dealing with queries and complaints

Transparency of charges and penalties

Sainsbury's Bank pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Sainsbury's Bank and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

