Tesco Bank pet insurance review
Find out how Tesco Bank rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
Tesco Bank pet insurance is underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance.
Tesco Bank pet insurance policies offer a range of vet fee cover on a per condition basis. To find out more about each policy, sign up for a £1 Which? trial and read our policy reviews.
You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Tesco Bank for:
- Customer service
- Dealing with queries and complaints
- Transparency of charges and penalties
In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from Tesco Bank and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.
|Tesco Bank pet insurance
|Cat insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Advertising and
rewards
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|Tesco Bank Premier
|Tesco Bank Premier
|Tesco Bank Extra
|Tesco Bank Extra
|Tesco Bank Standard
|Dog insurance reviews
|Policy
|Vet fee cover
|How vet fee cover pays out
|Maximum age limit
|Third party liability
|Death from illness
or accident
|Policy score
|Tesco Bank Premier
|Tesco Bank Premier
|Tesco Bank Extra
|Tesco Bank Extra
|Tesco Bank Standard
Information correct January 2016.
Death by illness only available up to 8 years old