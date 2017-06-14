Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Pet insurance companies

The Kennel Club pet insurance review

By Simon Miller

Article 14 of 14

Find out how Kennel Club rates for customer service, and how its pet insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

The Kennel Club pet insurance review overview

The Kennel Club pet insurance is underwritten by Agria Insurance.

The Kennel Club offers two pet insurance policies to cover your pooch. Both policies offer vet fee cover that pays out on an annual basis.

The Kennel Club pet insurance star ratings

You can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate The Kennel Club for:

  • Customer service
  • Dealing with queries and complaints
  • Transparency of charges and penalties

The Kennel Club pet insurance policy review

In our review, we analyse the pet insurance policies available from The Kennel Club and show how they compare for cover and customer service against a range of other big pet insurers.

Kennel Club pet insurance
Dog insurance reviews
Policy Vet fee cover How vet fee cover pays out Maximum age limit Third party liability Death from illness
or accident		 Policy score
Kennel Club (£15,000)
Kennel Club (£7,500)
Table notes:
Information correct January 2016.
