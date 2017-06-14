Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best and worst travel insurance

By Simon Miller

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Few travel insurers are good enough to be Which? Recommended Providers. To make the grade, an insurer must offer good cover on its standard policy and great customer service.

We've scrutinised around 200 travel insurance policies, combining our analysis with feedback from an online panel of 4,972 customers. Each policy is rated to produce a Which? policy score as well as a customer score.

Our reviews feature some of the biggest insurers in the market including Age UK, AvivaChurchill, Direct Line, LV and Saga.

This review reveals which insurers came out best for cover and customer service, and those that scored the worst. To access this review and thousands of others, sign up for a £1 trial. Or if you're already a member, log in to see our reviews.

To qualify as a Which? Recommended Provider, an insurer must:

  • be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
  • be available to the general public
  • have received 30 or more responses in our customer survey
  • have received an average or above-average policy score (see table for current average score) and a customer score of 70% or above.

Table last updated in May 2017. Next updated in November 2017.

Best and worst travel insurance
Provider Customer service Value for money Clarity of policy Dealing with queries Customer score Single trip policy score Annual policy score Total
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 72% 95% 95% 84%
Subscriber only content - - - - 66% 95%a 95%a 81%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 70% 92%b 92%b 81%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 69% 93%c 93%c 81%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 74% 86% 86% 80%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 66% 92% 92% 79%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 71% 86% 86% 79%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 68% 89% 89% 78%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 76% 79% 79% 78%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 66% 87% 87% 77%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 77% 76% 76% 77%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 72% 82%e 82%e 77%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 70% 81% 81% 76%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 71% 78% 78% 75%
Subscriber only content 3 stars 3 stars 3 stars 3 stars 63% 83%f 83%f 72%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 68% 81% 81% 75%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 70% 80%f 80%f 75%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 70% 79% 79% 75%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 67% 83% 83% 75%
Subscriber only content td>4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 3 stars 64% 83%g 83%g 74%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 72% 76% 76% 74%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 70% 77% 77% 74%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 69% 75% 75% 72%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 69% 75%h 75%h 72%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 69% 74% 74% 72%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 65% 77% 77% 71%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 3 stars 3 stars 60% 81% 81% 71%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 68% 73% 73% 71%
Subscriber only content - 3 stars 3 stars - 64% 76% 76% 70%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars 3 stars 65% 75% 75% 70%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 4 stars 4 stars - 64% 71% 71% 68%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars - 71% 65%i 65%i 68%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars - 71% 48% 68% 65%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 3 stars - 64% 66%j 66%j 65%
Subscriber only content 4 stars 3 stars 4 stars 4 stars 63% 62%k 62%k 63%

How we calculate customer and policy scores

We calculated the customer scores using a combination of overall customer satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

We calculated the policy scores by rating the most important elements of the policy, including medical expenses cover limit, cancellation/curtailment limit, travel delay limit, baggage and belongings limit, and money limit.

The total score combines both the customer score and policy score.

SHARE THIS PAGE

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017