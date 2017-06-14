Few travel insurers are good enough to be Which? Recommended Providers. To make the grade, an insurer must offer good cover on its standard policy and great customer service.

We've scrutinised around 200 travel insurance policies, combining our analysis with feedback from an online panel of 4,972 customers. Each policy is rated to produce a Which? policy score as well as a customer score.

Our reviews feature some of the biggest insurers in the market including Age UK, Aviva, Churchill, Direct Line, LV and Saga.

To qualify as a Which? Recommended Provider, an insurer must:

be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

be available to the general public

have received 30 or more responses in our customer survey

have received an average or above-average policy score (see table for current average score) and a customer score of 70% or above.

Best and worst travel insurance Provider Customer service Value for money Clarity of policy Dealing with queries Customer score Single trip policy score Annual policy score Total 72% 95% 95% 84% - - - - 66% 95%a 95%a 81% - 70% 92%b 92%b 81% 69% 93%c 93%c 81% 74% 86% 86% 80% 66% 92% 92% 79% 71% 86% 86% 79% 68% 89% 89% 78% - 76% 79% 79% 78% 66% 87% 87% 77% - 77% 76% 76% 77% 72% 82%e 82%e 77% 70% 81% 81% 76% 71% 78% 78% 75% 63% 83%f 83%f 72% 68% 81% 81% 75% - 70% 80%f 80%f 75% - 70% 79% 79% 75% 67% 83% 83% 75% td> 64% 83%g 83%g 74% - 72% 76% 76% 74% - 70% 77% 77% 74% - 69% 75% 75% 72% - 69% 75%h 75%h 72% 69% 74% 74% 72% 65% 77% 77% 71% 60% 81% 81% 71% - 68% 73% 73% 71% - - 64% 76% 76% 70% 65% 75% 75% 70% - 64% 71% 71% 68% - 71% 65%i 65%i 68% - 71% 48% 68% 65% - 64% 66%j 66%j 65% 63% 62%k 62%k 63%

How we calculate customer and policy scores

We calculated the customer scores using a combination of overall customer satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

We calculated the policy scores by rating the most important elements of the policy, including medical expenses cover limit, cancellation/curtailment limit, travel delay limit, baggage and belongings limit, and money limit.

The total score combines both the customer score and policy score.