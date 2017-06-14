Couples travel insurance reviews

See which insurers will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate if you're going on holiday with your partner.

If you are going on holiday with your partner, you can buy one policy to cover both of you. Some insurers offer a discount when buying a joint policy.

Which? Best Rate travel insurance policies provide the cheapest cover meeting our stringent criteria. Our policies include at least £2 million of medical cover for Europe and £5 million worldwide, £1,500 of cover for baggage and personal belongings, and £3,000 for cancellation or curtailment.

We have also analysed the 22 most important elements of your travel insurance policy to see which providers offer the best all-round, including missed departures, delays, holiday and airline failure, terrorism cover and volcanic ash. Insurers with a policy score of less than 65% are not included.

It is worth noting that policy details can change depending on whether you buy direct or via a comparison site. Remember, however, to check the terms of the policy closely. Some insurers charge individual excesses, so a claim affecting you and your partner could mean a double deduction.

In the table below, we have also provided the individual premium, so you're able to see where an insurer applies a discount.