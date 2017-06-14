Couples travel insurance reviews
By Simon Miller
See which insurers will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate if you're going on holiday with your partner.
If you are going on holiday with your partner, you can buy one policy to cover both of you. Some insurers offer a discount when buying a joint policy.
Which? Best Rate travel insurance policies provide the cheapest cover meeting our stringent criteria. Our policies include at least £2 million of medical cover for Europe and £5 million worldwide, £1,500 of cover for baggage and personal belongings, and £3,000 for cancellation or curtailment.
We have also analysed the 22 most important elements of your travel insurance policy to see which providers offer the best all-round, including missed departures, delays, holiday and airline failure, terrorism cover and volcanic ash. Insurers with a policy score of less than 65% are not included.
It is worth noting that policy details can change depending on whether you buy direct or via a comparison site. Remember, however, to check the terms of the policy closely. Some insurers charge individual excesses, so a claim affecting you and your partner could mean a double deduction.
In the table below, we have also provided the individual premium, so you're able to see where an insurer applies a discount.
|Cover for couples: Single trip
|Provider
|Joint premium
|Individual premium
|Best rates: 7 day trip to Europe for a 45 year-old
|Top Notch Cover Silver
|£15
|£10
|Covered2Go Silver
|£17
|£9
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£20
|£10
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£20
|£10
|Best rates: 7 day trip to Europe for a 60 year-old
|Covered2Go Gold
|£18
|£10
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£21
|£10
|Debenhams Superior
|£23
|£16
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£23
|£13
|Best rates: 7 day trip to Europe for a 75 year-old
|Covered2Go Gold
|£40
|£22
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£42
|£23
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£42
|£23
|Golfguard Single Trip
|£49
|£26
|Cover for couples: Annual trip
|Provider
|Joint premium
|Individual premium
|Best rates: Annual multi trip worldwide for a 45 year old
|Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice
|£51
|£44
|Top Notch Cover Silver
|£52
|£39
|Leisurecare Multi Traveller
|£66
|£33
|Covered2Go Gold
|£70
|£38
|Best rates: Annual multi trip worldwide for a 60 year old
|Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice
|£51
|£44
|AnnualTravelInsurance Super
|£70
|£44
|Multitrip Premier
|£74
|£46
|GreatCover Super
|£76
|£48
|Best rates: Annual multi trip worldwide for a 75 year old
|LeisureGuard Premier
|£134
|£75
|Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice
|£138
|£117
|Golfguard Single Trip
|£236
|£152
|AnnualTravelInsurance Super
|£263
|£159
Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.