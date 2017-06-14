European travel insurance reviews
By Simon Miller
European travel insurance reviews
See which insurers will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate if you're travelling to Europe.
Whether you are taking just one trip or many trips to Europe in the next 12 months, our Best Rate policies will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate.
Which? Best Rate travel insurance policies provide the cheapest cover meeting our stringent criteria. Our policies include at least £2 million of medical cover for Europe and £5 million worldwide, £1,500 of cover for baggage and personal belongings, and £3,000 for cancellation or curtailment.
We have also analysed the 22 most important elements of your travel insurance policy to see which providers offer the best all-round cover including missed departures, delays, holiday and airline failure, terrorism cover and volcanic ash. Insurers with a policy score of less than 65% are not included.
It is worth noting that policy details can change depending on whether you buy direct or via a comparison site. Always check the terms and conditions of your policy carefully.
|Europe Best Rate single trip policies (15 days)
|Premium
|Maximum age premium applies (year)
|Policy score
|Adult
|OUL Direct Gold
|£10
|40
|65%
|Top Notch Cover Silver
|£11a
|54b
|65%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£13
|60
|79%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£15c
|55b
|92%
|Letsgoinsure Traveller's Choice
|£16
|65
|87%
|65 to 69 years
|AnnualTravelInsurance Super
|£18c
|67
|65%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£19
|70
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£20
|70
|79%
|Multitrip Premier
|£20c
|67
|65%
|Greatcover Super
|£22c
|67
|65%
|70 to 74 years
|Covered2Go Gold
|£27
|80
|81%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£27c
|74
|92%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£28
|80
|79%
|Golfguard Single Trip
|£33
|79
|67%
|Letsgoinsure Traveller's Choice
|£40
|74
|87%
|75 to 79 years
|Covered2Go Gold
|£27
|80
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£28
|80
|79%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£32c
|79
|92%
|Golfguard Single Trip
|£33
|79
|67%
|Insuredtotravel Silver
|£44
|99
|84%
|80 + years
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£44
|No limitd
|79%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£44
|No limitd
|81%
|Insuredtotravel Silver
|£44
|99
|84%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£47c
|No limit
|92%
|Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice
|£62
|85
|87%
|Family
|Top Notch Cover Silver
|£19a
|54
|65%
|OUL Direct Gold
|£22
|40
|65%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£24
|49
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£25
|49
|79%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£27c
|35
|92%
Table notes:
Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.
a Online only
b Slightly higher premium to age 65
c Online price. Phone price may be higher
d Price for age 90. Premiums increases for 91 years plus
|Europe Best Rate annual trip policies
|Premium
|Maximum age premium applies (year)
|Policy score
|Adult
|Covered2Go Gold
|£22
|49
|81%
|Leisurecare Multi Traveller
|£22
|54a
|69%
|OUI Direct Gold
|£22
|49
|65%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£25
|49
|79%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£26b
|55a
|92%
|65 to 69 years
|Covered2Go Gold
|£44
|70
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£45
|70
|79%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£51b
|74
|92%
|Insuredtotravel Platinum
|£70
|69
|84%
|Letsgoinsure Traveller's Choice
|£76b
|69
|87%
|70 to 74 years
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£51b
|74
|92%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£55
|74
|81%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£65
|74
|79%
|Letsgoinsure Traveller's Choice
|£82b
|74
|87%
|Boots Silver
|£88b
|74
|73%
|75 to 79 years
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£62b
|79
|92%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£96
|79
|81%
|Golfguard Annual Multi Trip
|£106
|79
|67%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£109
|79
|79%
|Boots Silver
|£132
|79
|73%
|80 + years
|Insureandgo Silver
|£252
|No limitc
|74%
|Staysure Comprehensive
|£253
|85
|89%
|RAC Silver
|£260
|85
|65%
|Saga
|£299b
|No limitd
|95%
|Circle Cover Silver
|£320b
|No limitc
|75%
|Family
|Topnotchcover Silver
|£44
|54
|65%
|Covered2Go Gold
|£45
|49
|81%
|Leisurecare Multi Traveller
|£50
|54
|69%
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£51
|49
|79%
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£51b
|35
|92%
Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.
a Slightly higher premium to age 64
b Online price. Phone price may be higher
c Price for age 85. Premiums increase for age 86 plus
d Price for age 84. Premiums increase for age 85 plus