European travel insurance reviews

See which insurers will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate if you're travelling to Europe.

Whether you are taking just one trip or many trips to Europe in the next 12 months, our Best Rate policies will give you the cover you need at an affordable rate.

Which? Best Rate travel insurance policies provide the cheapest cover meeting our stringent criteria. Our policies include at least £2 million of medical cover for Europe and £5 million worldwide, £1,500 of cover for baggage and personal belongings, and £3,000 for cancellation or curtailment.

We have also analysed the 22 most important elements of your travel insurance policy to see which providers offer the best all-round cover including missed departures, delays, holiday and airline failure, terrorism cover and volcanic ash. Insurers with a policy score of less than 65% are not included.

It is worth noting that policy details can change depending on whether you buy direct or via a comparison site. Always check the terms and conditions of your policy carefully.

Europe Best Rate single trip policies (15 days) Premium Maximum age premium applies (year) Policy score Adult OUL Direct Gold £10 40 65% Top Notch Cover Silver £11a 54b 65% Blue Bear Travel Gold £13 60 79% Holidaysafe Premier £15c 55b 92% Letsgoinsure Traveller's Choice £16 65 87% 65 to 69 years AnnualTravelInsurance Super £18c 67 65% Covered2Go Gold £19 70 81% Blue Bear Travel Gold £20 70 79% Multitrip Premier £20c 67 65% Greatcover Super £22c 67 65% 70 to 74 years Covered2Go Gold £27 80 81% Holidaysafe Premier £27c 74 92% Blue Bear Travel Gold £28 80 79% Golfguard Single Trip £33 79 67% Letsgoinsure Traveller's Choice £40 74 87% 75 to 79 years Covered2Go Gold £27 80 81% Blue Bear Travel Gold £28 80 79% Holidaysafe Premier £32c 79 92% Golfguard Single Trip £33 79 67% Insuredtotravel Silver £44 99 84% 80 + years Blue Bear Travel Gold £44 No limitd 79% Covered2Go Gold £44 No limitd 81% Insuredtotravel Silver £44 99 84% Holidaysafe Premier £47c No limit 92% Letsgoinsure Travellers Choice £62 85 87% Family Top Notch Cover Silver £19a 54 65% OUL Direct Gold £22 40 65% Covered2Go Gold £24 49 81% Blue Bear Travel Gold £25 49 79% Holidaysafe Premier £27c 35 92% Table notes:

Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.



a Online only

b Slightly higher premium to age 65

c Online price. Phone price may be higher

d Price for age 90. Premiums increases for 91 years plus