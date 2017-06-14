How to find travel insurance if you are over 65

Getting affordable travel insurance as an older traveller can be a challenge. Find out how to get the best value.

Travel insurance prices can rocket as you age because, according to the insurance industry, you are statistically more likely to fall ill while on holiday.

Our guide will help you find the right cover if you're an older traveller and ensure you don't pay over the odds for your travel insurance. If you are over 65 and have pre-existing medical conditions, see our medical conditions travel insurance guide for more.

Best rates for travellers over the age of 65

Some travel insurers have relatively low maximum age limits, such as 65 or 70, so they won't cover some older travellers. And those that do will often charge higher premiums.

The price hikes and huge variation in rates for older travellers makes it imperative that you shop around for a reasonably priced premium. Looking around online can secure you an extra discount on your travel insurance.

Travel insurance signposting

Where insurers don't offer cover and have maximum age limits, they are required to 'signpost' you to an insurer or broker that can provide travel insurance. This requirement comes under the terms of an agreement signed by the government, the Association of British Insurers and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) in April 2012.

Help finding travel insurance over 80

Finding travel insurance if you are over 80 can be even more difficult.

The companies currently featured in our Best Rates for over 80s are Blue Bear Travel, Covered2go, Holidaysafe, Insuredtotravel and Letsgoinsure for single-trip polices; and Circle Cover, Insure & Go, RAC, Saga and Staysure for annual policies. But beware that these companies might have maximum ages as low as 84.

If you're struggling to find travel insurance, or the quotes you are getting are too high, you can try using an insurance broker. Brokers will offer advice and search the market to find the right policy for you at the most competitive price available. Call Biba's 'Find a broker service' on 0370 950 1790 to be put in touch with a broker.