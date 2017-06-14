Travel insurance companies
Axa travel insurance review
By Jo Langenhan
Find out how Axa is rated for customer service, and how its travel insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
Axa travel insurance policy
Need to know:
- Cancellation limit of £5,000
- Cover limit of £2,000 for baggage and belongings
- Overall valuables limit of £500.
Table last updated in May 2017. Next updated in November 2017.