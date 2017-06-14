Travel insurance companies
Marks & Spencer travel insurance review
By Jo Langenhan
Find out how M&S Bank is rated for customer service, and how its travel insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
M&S Bank travel insurance policy
Need to know:
- Overall baggage limit of £2,500
- Overall valuables limit of £250
- Limit of £4,000 for cancellation/curtailment
Table last updated in May 2017. Next updated in November 2017.