Travel insurance companies
Thomas Cook travel insurance review
By Jo Langenhan
Article 31 of 32
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find out how Thomas Cook is rated for customer service, and how its travel insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
Thomas Cook travel insurance policy
Need to know:
- Cancellation and curtailment limit of up to £10,000
- Baggage and belongings limit of up to £3,000
- Money limit of up to £800.
Table last updated in May 2017. Next updated in November 2017.