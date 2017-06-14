Do you need wedding insurance?

Expert advice to help you work out whether you need wedding insurance - plus alternative forms of protection.

Weddings now cost as much as a new car. According to research by You and Your Wedding, couples are spending on average £20,000 for their wedding. So, if you’re planning to tie the knot, should you add the cost of wedding insurance to your budget?

Existing cover for your wedding

Before considering wedding insurance, it's worth checking any protection you already have.

Section 75 protection for credit cards

Paying for anything more than £100 and up to £30,000 with a credit card means you can claim your money back from your credit card provider through Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, if there is a problem with goods or services that constitutes a breach of contract. This could include your reception venue being double-booked or the wedding cake not being delivered.

Chargeback protection

Chargeback could also be a possibility if you paid by Visa or MasterCard credit card for an item that costs less than £100, or you paid by debit card. Through this process, your provider can try to get your money back from the retailer on your behalf, but it isn’t legally obliged to.

Home insurance

Many policies increase cover for one month before and one month after the wedding of someone in the household to cover wedding gifts and sometimes items bought for the wedding. Check your policy documents for details.