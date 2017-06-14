Wedding insurance reviews

Compare costs and cover levels of wedding insurance policies offered by all the insurers in the market.

As price and excesses (at £0 to £99) are likely to be less of a consideration for wedding insurance than other types of cover, we’ve ranked policies according to how many of 10 areas the insurers offer the highest level of cover in. Six are shown below. Click on the link below each table for more features.

Where policies offer the highest level of cover in an equal number of areas, they are ranked according to price.

Some items may be included in the same policy section for the purposes of cover levels, such as rings, flowers or gifts.

Low-cost policies are the insurers’ cheapest ones that meet our criteria (cover of at least £5,000 for cancellation, 50% of the original price for rearrangement, £2,000 for attire, £1,200 for photos and film, £1,500 for rings; transport and financial failure of suppliers are covered).

High-end policies are insurers’ most expensive products.

Cheapest wedding insurance

Low-cost policies for wedding insurance Policy Cancellationa Attire Presents Photos

/ Film Rings Supplier

failure Premium E&L

Band 2 b £8,000 £5,000 £5,000 £8,000 £4,000 £6,000 £27 LeisureGuard

Band 2 b £8000 £5,000 £5,000 £8,000 £4,000 £6,000 £27 Debenhams

Gold b £10,000 £5,000 £2,500 £5,000 £2,500 £5,000 £59 John Lewis

Level 1 £10,000 £5,000 £2,000 £5,000 £2,000 £5,000 £60 Event Insurance

Level 1 £5,000 £5,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £5,000 £53 Insure For Weddings

Gold b £10,000 £3,000 £2,000 £2,000 £2,000 £1,500 £36 My-weddinginsurance

(website)

Pearl £7,500 £3,000 £2,000 £1,500 £1,500 £2,500 £39 Weddingplan

Silver b £7,000 £2,500 £2,000 £2,500 £1,500 £3,500 £26 Dreamsaver

Silver £6,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £25 Covermywedding

(website)

2 Star b £5,000 £2,000 £2,000 £2,000 £2,000 £2,000 £17 Full features table Table notes:

a Cover for irrecoverable expenses if you have to cancel the wedding

b A cheaper policy with lower cover levels is available

Wedding insurance with higher cover levels

High-end policies for wedding insurance Policy Cancellationa Attire Presents Photos

/film Rings Supplier

failure Premium John Lewis

Level 6 £100,000 £50,000 £15,000 £50,000 £15,000 £50,000 £300 Debenhams

Diamond Plus £50,000 £25,000 £12,500 £27,500 £12,500 £27,500 £206 Weddingplan

Premier Plus £65,000 £10,000 £10,000 £22,000 £10,000 £35,000 £207 E&L

Band 8 £50,000 £10,000 £10,000 £20,000 £10,000 £10,000 £170 LeisureGuard

Band 8 £50,000 £10,000 £10,000 £20,000 £10,000 £10,000 £170 Covermywedding

(website)

5 Star £40,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £130 Dreamsaver

Diamond £30,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £15,000 £104 Insure For Weddings

Diamond £30,000 £10,000 £10,000 £5,000 £10,000 £4,000 £88 Event Insurance

Level 6 £30,000 £10,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £10,000 £162 Myweddinginsurance

(website)

Platinum £25,000 £6,000 £5,000 £5,000 £5,000 £8,000 £109 Full features table Table notes:

Correct at November 2016



b Personal - only actions of the bride and groom/civil partners are covered; Public - actions of all invited guests are covered

Policy details and prices correct at October 2016.