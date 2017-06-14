Wedding insurance reviews
By Simon Miller
Wedding insurance reviews
Compare costs and cover levels of wedding insurance policies offered by all the insurers in the market.
As price and excesses (at £0 to £99) are likely to be less of a consideration for wedding insurance than other types of cover, we’ve ranked policies according to how many of 10 areas the insurers offer the highest level of cover in. Six are shown below. Click on the link below each table for more features.
Where policies offer the highest level of cover in an equal number of areas, they are ranked according to price.
Some items may be included in the same policy section for the purposes of cover levels, such as rings, flowers or gifts.
Low-cost policies are the insurers’ cheapest ones that meet our criteria (cover of at least £5,000 for cancellation, 50% of the original price for rearrangement, £2,000 for attire, £1,200 for photos and film, £1,500 for rings; transport and financial failure of suppliers are covered).
High-end policies are insurers’ most expensive products.
Cheapest wedding insurance
|Low-cost policies for wedding insurance
|Policy
|Cancellationa
|Attire
|Presents
Photos
|Rings
Supplier
|Premium
E&L
Band 2 b
|£8,000
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£8,000
|£4,000
|£6,000
|£27
LeisureGuard
Band 2 b
|£8000
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£8,000
|£4,000
|£6,000
|£27
Debenhams
Gold b
|£10,000
|£5,000
|£2,500
|£5,000
|£2,500
|£5,000
|£59
John Lewis
Level 1
|£10,000
|£5,000
|£2,000
|£5,000
|£2,000
|£5,000
|£60
Event Insurance
Level 1
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£5,000
|£53
Insure For Weddings
Gold b
|£10,000
|£3,000
|£2,000
|£2,000
|£2,000
|£1,500
|£36
My-weddinginsurance
|£7,500
|£3,000
|£2,000
|£1,500
|£1,500
|£2,500
|£39
Weddingplan
Silver b
|£7,000
|£2,500
|£2,000
|£2,500
|£1,500
|£3,500
|£26
Dreamsaver
Silver
|£6,000
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£25
Covermywedding
|£5,000
|£2,000
|£2,000
|£2,000
|£2,000
|£2,000
|£17
Correct at November 2016
a Cover for irrecoverable expenses if you have to cancel the wedding
b A cheaper policy with lower cover levels is available
Wedding insurance with higher cover levels
|High-end policies for wedding insurance
|Policy
|Cancellationa
|Attire
|Presents
Photos
|Rings
|
Supplier
|Premium
John Lewis
Level 6
|£100,000
|£50,000
|£15,000
|£50,000
|£15,000
|£50,000
|£300
Debenhams
Diamond Plus
|£50,000
|£25,000
|£12,500
|£27,500
|£12,500
|£27,500
|£206
Weddingplan
Premier Plus
|£65,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£22,000
|£10,000
|£35,000
|£207
E&L
Band 8
|£50,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£20,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£170
LeisureGuard
Band 8
|£50,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£20,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£170
Covermywedding
|£40,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£130
Dreamsaver
Diamond
|£30,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£15,000
|£104
Insure For Weddings
Diamond
|£30,000
|£10,000
|£10,000
|£5,000
|£10,000
|£4,000
|£88
Event Insurance
Level 6
|£30,000
|£10,000
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£3,000
|£10,000
|£162
Myweddinginsurance
|£25,000
|£6,000
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£5,000
|£8,000
|£109
Correct at November 2016
Policy details and prices correct at October 2016.
- Last updated: November 2016
- Updated by: Jo Langenhan