Wedding insurance reviews

By Simon Miller

Compare costs and cover levels of wedding insurance policies offered by all the insurers in the market.

As price and excesses (at £0 to £99) are likely to be less of a consideration for wedding insurance than other types of cover, we’ve ranked policies according to how many of 10 areas the insurers offer the highest level of cover in. Six are shown below. Click on the link below each table for more features.

Where policies offer the highest level of cover in an equal number of areas, they are ranked according to price.

Some items may be included in the same policy section for the purposes of cover levels, such as rings, flowers or gifts.

Low-cost policies are the insurers’ cheapest ones that meet our criteria (cover of at least £5,000 for cancellation, 50% of the original price for rearrangement, £2,000 for attire, £1,200 for photos and film, £1,500 for rings; transport and financial failure of suppliers are covered).

High-end policies are insurers’ most expensive products.

Find out more: 10 ways to cut the cost of your wedding - save money with these useful tips

Cheapest wedding insurance

Low-cost policies for wedding insurance
Policy Cancellationa Attire Presents

Photos
/ Film

 Rings

Supplier
failure

 Premium
E&L
Band 2 b 		£8,000 £5,000 £5,000 £8,000 £4,000 £6,000 £27
LeisureGuard
Band 2 b 		£8000 £5,000 £5,000 £8,000 £4,000 £6,000 £27
Debenhams
Gold b 		£10,000 £5,000 £2,500 £5,000 £2,500 £5,000 £59
John Lewis
Level 1		 £10,000 £5,000 £2,000 £5,000 £2,000 £5,000 £60
Event Insurance
Level 1		 £5,000 £5,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £5,000 £53
Insure For Weddings
Gold b 		£10,000 £3,000 £2,000 £2,000 £2,000 £1,500 £36

My-weddinginsurance
(website)
Pearl

 £7,500 £3,000 £2,000 £1,500 £1,500 £2,500 £39
Weddingplan
Silver b 		£7,000 £2,500 £2,000 £2,500 £1,500 £3,500 £26
Dreamsaver
Silver		 £6,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £25

Covermywedding
(website)
2 Star b

 £5,000 £2,000 £2,000 £2,000 £2,000 £2,000 £17

Full features table

Table notes:
Correct at November 2016

a Cover for irrecoverable expenses if you have to cancel the wedding
b A cheaper policy with lower cover levels is available

Wedding insurance with higher cover levels

High-end policies for wedding insurance
Policy Cancellationa Attire Presents

Photos
/film

 Rings

Supplier
failure

 Premium
John Lewis
Level 6		 £100,000 £50,000 £15,000 £50,000 £15,000 £50,000 £300
Debenhams
Diamond Plus		 £50,000 £25,000 £12,500 £27,500 £12,500 £27,500 £206
Weddingplan
Premier Plus		 £65,000 £10,000 £10,000 £22,000 £10,000 £35,000 £207
E&L
Band 8		 £50,000 £10,000 £10,000 £20,000 £10,000 £10,000 £170
LeisureGuard
Band 8		 £50,000 £10,000 £10,000 £20,000 £10,000 £10,000 £170

Covermywedding
(website)
5 Star

 £40,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £130
Dreamsaver
Diamond		 £30,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £10,000 £15,000 £104
Insure For Weddings
Diamond		 £30,000 £10,000 £10,000 £5,000 £10,000 £4,000 £88
Event Insurance
Level 6		 £30,000 £10,000 £3,000 £3,000 £3,000 £10,000 £162

Myweddinginsurance
(website)
Platinum

 £25,000 £6,000 £5,000 £5,000 £5,000 £8,000 £109

Full features table

Table notes:
Correct at November 2016

a Cover for irrecoverable expenses if you have to cancel the wedding
b Personal - only actions of the bride and groom/civil partners are covered; Public - actions of all invited guests are covered

Policy details and prices correct at October 2016.

  • Last updated: November 2016
  • Updated by: Jo Langenhan
