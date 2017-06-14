Fund supermarkets: compare customer satisfaction

A fund supermarket is a service offering investors a choice of thousands of funds and shares, at the click of a button or via a phone call. But which are the best, and which leave something to be desired?

Our fund supermarket review pages break down the charges levied by 12 major players to work out which offer the cheapest deal, whether you’ve got a small or large pot of investment savings.

And you can see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, based on 1,060 responses from Which? members who invest their money with fund supermarkets.

This review reveals:

the fund supermarket providers with the most - and least - satisfied customers

how each provider scores for seven different aspects of customer service

which fund supermarkets make up Which? members' top four most popular

Just two of the 12 fund supermarkets reviewed manage to achieve customer scores above 70%.

Other providers scored miserably in comparison, with the worst-rated company registering a customer score of 43%.

Investment supermarket customer satisfaction Customer service Administration Information on investment opportunities Online account functionality Online tools and guidance Value for money Clarity of charges Customer score 77% - - - - 75% 67% 65% 63% 60% 57% 55% - - 53% - - - - 53% - - - - 51% - - - - - - - 43% Table notes:

The average customer score is 60%. Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction with each area. Customer scores are worked out using a combination of overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. If two or more brands show the same overall score, they are ranked alphabetically. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 for inclusion in the table.

