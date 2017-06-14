Fund supermarkets reviewed
AJ Bell Youinvest fund supermarket review
By Michael Trudeau
Article 1 of 14
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
In our review, we analyse the charges levied by AJ Bell Youinvest fund supermarket, suggesting which areas provide good value for money and which appear expensive.
AJ Bell Youinvest fund supermarket overview
Which? Score:
Formerly known as Sippdeal, AJ Bell Youinvest is a fund supermarket offered by AJ Bell that offers stocks and shares Isas and dealing accounts, as well as its flagship self-invested personal pension (Sipp), which it claims was the first online Sipp in the UK when it was launched in 2000.
AJ Bell Youinvest fund supermarket review
You can also see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Youinvest fund supermarket for:
- customer service
- administration
- information on investment opportunities
- online Account Functionality
- online Tools and Guidance
- value for money.
Each of our reviews includes testimonials from Which? members who invest their money with the fund supermarket, so you can see what real investors say about its service.
Log in or trial Which? for £1 for full access to our fund supermarket reviews.