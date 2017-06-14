In our review, we analyse the charges levied by Barclays Stockbrokers fund supermarket, suggesting which areas provide good value for money and which appear expensive.

Barclays Stockbrokers fund supermarket overview

Which? Score:

Of all the high street banks, Barclays Stockbrokers offers a service that most closely resembles those offered by specialist fund supermarkets.

Barclays Stockbrokers fund supermarket review

You can also see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Barclays Stockbrokers fund supermarket for:

customer service

administration

information on investment opportunities

online Account Functionality

online Tools and Guidance

value for money.

Each of our reviews includes testimonials from Which? members who invest their money with the fund supermarket, so you can see what real investors say about its service.

Log in or trial Which? for £1 for full access to our fund supermarket reviews.