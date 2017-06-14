Fund supermarkets reviewed
Barclays Stockbrokers fund supermarket review
By Michael Trudeau
In our review, we analyse the charges levied by Barclays Stockbrokers fund supermarket, suggesting which areas provide good value for money and which appear expensive.
Barclays Stockbrokers fund supermarket overview
Which? Score:
Of all the high street banks, Barclays Stockbrokers offers a service that most closely resembles those offered by specialist fund supermarkets.
You can also see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Barclays Stockbrokers fund supermarket for:
- customer service
- administration
- information on investment opportunities
- online Account Functionality
- online Tools and Guidance
- value for money.
Each of our reviews includes testimonials from Which? members who invest their money with the fund supermarket, so you can see what real investors say about its service.
