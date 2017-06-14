In our review, we analyse the charges levied by Halifax Share Dealing fund supermarket, suggesting which areas provide good value for money and which appear expensive.

Halifax Share Dealing fund supermarket overview

Which? Score:

Halifax Share Dealing was initially set up to manage the 7.5 million Halifax customers who were eligible for shares when the company went public in 1997.

It expanded in 1998 to offer a comprehensive service for retail customers to trade shares in real time.

Halifax Share Dealing fund supermarket review

You can also see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Halifax Share Dealing fund supermarket for:

Customer service

Administration

Information on investment opportunities

Online account functionality

Online tools and guidance

Value for money

Each of our reviews includes testimonials from Which? members who invest their money with the fund supermarket, so you can see what real investors say about its service.

Log in now or try a £1 Which? trial for full access to our fund supermarket reviews.