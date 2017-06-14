In our review, we analyse the charges levied by HSBC InvestDirect fund supermarket, suggesting which areas provide good value for money and which appear expensive.

HSBC InvestDirect fund supermarket overview

Which? Score:

HSBC presents DIY investors with a slightly disjointed fund supermarket offering, with fund investing available through its 'Global Investment Centre' brand and a stockbroking option under its InvestDirect banner.

HSBC further strays from the model of specialist fund supermarkets in not offering a self invested personal pension (Sipp).

HSBC InvestDirect fund supermarket review

You can also see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate HSBC InvestDirect fund supermarket for:

Customer service

Administration

Information on investment opportunities

Online account functionality

Online tools and guidance

Value for money

Each of our reviews includes testimonials from Which? members who invest their money with the fund supermarket, so you can see what real investors say about its service.

Log in now or try a £1 Which? trial for full access to our fund supermarket reviews.