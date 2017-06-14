Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Fund supermarkets reviewed

Selftrade fund supermarket review

By Michael Trudeau

Article 12 of 14

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

In our review, we analyse the charges levied by Selftrade fund supermarket, suggesting which areas provide good value for money and which appear expensive.

Selftrade fund supermarket overview

Which? Score: Subscribe

In June 2014, Selftrade announced that Equiniti would acquire its business, with assets expected to be transferred towards the end of 2014.

The acquisition followed a rough period for Selftrade, when it first stopped accepting new customers and then sent lengthy - and some argued intrusive - questionnaires to its existing customers about their financial history, threatening to suspend their accounts unless they complied.

Equiniti has kept the Selftrade brand going and it's now accepting business from new customers.

Selftrade fund supermarket review

You can also see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate Selftrade fund supermarket for: 

  • Customer service
  • Administration
  • Information on investment opportunities
  • Online account functionality
  • Online tools and guidance
  • Value for money

Each of our reviews includes testimonials from Which? members who invest their money with the fund supermarket, so you can see what real investors say about its service.

Log in now or try a £1 Which? trial for full access to our fund supermarket reviews.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Interactive Investor fund supermarket review

next

The Share Centre fund supermarket review

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017