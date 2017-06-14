In our review, we analyse the charges levied by TD Direct Investing fund supermarket, suggesting which areas provide good value for money and which appear expensive.

TD Direct Investing fund supermarket overview

Which? Score:

TD Direct Investing is a subsidiary of Canadian banking giant Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Launched in 1997, TD Direct Investing has established itself as a leading broker for DIY investors more than 300,000 clients in the UK and more than £13bn under administration.

TD Direct Investing fund supermarket review

You can also see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate TD Direct Investing fund supermarket for:

Customer service

Administration

Information on investment opportunities

Online account functionality

Online tools and guidance

Value for money

Each of our reviews includes testimonials from Which? members who invest their money with the fund supermarket, so you can see what real investors say about its service.

Log in now or try a £1 Which? trial for full access to our fund supermarket reviews.