In our review, we analyse the charges levied by The Share Centre fund supermarket, suggesting which areas provide good value for money and which appear expensive.

The Share Centre fund supermarket overview

Which? Score:

The Share Centre has been offering stockbroking services to DIY investors since the early 1990s. Now offering a full range of investment options including funds, The Share Centre has more than 265,000 accounts under its administration.

The Share Centre fund supermarket review

You can also see the results of our unique customer satisfaction survey, which reveals how customers rate The Share Centre fund supermarket for:

Customer service

Administration

Information on investment opportunities

Online account functionality

Online tools and guidance

Value for money

Each of our reviews includes testimonials from Which? members who invest their money with the fund supermarket, so you can see what real investors say about its service.

Log in now or try a £1 Which? trial for full access to our fund supermarket reviews.