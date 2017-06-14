Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies
Which? most popular fund supermarkets
By Michael Trudeau
See which fund supermarkets were the most popular with customers.
Video transcript
Making the step up from savingsaccounts to stocks and sharesinvestments used to bea major commitment, but these days it's much easier.A good financial adviser can takeall the strain for you, butif you want to get a bitmore hands on, then afund supermarket is where you want to go.Put simply, a fund supermarketwill give you one onlineplatform through which you can manage all of your investments.
You can buy a range of investments,be it shares, bonds orfunds with a clickof a button or a short phone call.You can even save a bit onyour taxes as well byusing the fund supermarket to manageyour stocks and shares ISA, or a self-invested personal pension.What's on offer varies widely frombasic service brokers that justenable you to buy and sellinvestments, to premium fundsupermarkets that give youreams of information to help you make decisions.
A good fund supermarket will provideyou with information on investments, andhow they performed while somewill give you mobile phone apps tomonitor your portfolio, and afriendly helpline to call if you have a burning investment query.Finding the right fund supermarketcan be a minefield though,with widely varying charges andquality of service, so Which?surveys thousands of fundsupermarket customers, to compilea unique customer satisfaction ratingto help you find the best.
Fund supermarkets offer investors access to a wide range of investment products, the ability to monitor your portfolio, invest tax-efficiently and reduce administration, but finding the right one can be a minefield.
The video explains what a fund supermarket does and what features the best fund supermarkets tend to provide.
Best for customer satisfaction
In March 2017 we surveyed 1,060 Which? members who invest their money with investment supermarkets and asked them how satisfied they were with their provider and how likely they are to recommend their service to a friend or family member.