What is crowdfunding?

Have you ever fancied yourself as the next Duncan Bannatyne or Peter Jones, investing in fledgling businesses in the hope that they make millions for you?

Well, you don't need vast wealth to become the next Dragon in the Den - a new way of investing in start-up companies called 'crowdfunding' lets you fund their growth for as little as a fiver.

This guide explains the basics of crowdfunding, the different types available, and what protection you have if things go wrong.

How does crowdfunding work?

Entrepreneurs and small businesses with an idea, but who are struggling to get funding through more traditional channels such as high street banks, are now turning to specialist crowdfunding websites to raise the capital they need.

For as little as £5, you and other interested investors can give a leg-up to a startup, fund a film or theatre production, help a musician make an album or even give financial backing to a revolutionary new gadget.

By investing through these websites, you can choose projects you're interested in, send questions to the people behind them, and assess whether or not to part with your money. In return - if things work out - you could see share prices soar, receive rewards in the form of dividends or, less traditionally, a finished product or service.

The different types of crowdfunding

There are two main types of crowdfunding. One type sees you investing in shares or giving a loan to a company to get a financial profit; the other sees you getting rewarded in other ways, such as getting your hands on a prototype of a gadget you've funded.

Crowdfunding for a financial return

Equity crowdfunding - buying shares in companies to get a return by selling your shares at profit and/or receiving dividends.

buying shares in companies to get a return by selling your shares at profit and/or receiving dividends. Debt crowdfunding - providing a company or project with a loan which is then repaid to you over time with interest. Debt crowdfunding also exists for making personal loans to individuals.

Crowdfunding for a reward

Reward crowdfunding - the chance to get your hands on a product, be given an opportunity to get involved in a project, or to receive a credit for your financial backing.

