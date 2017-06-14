RateSetter review

Ratesetter peer-to-peer lender details

Lending terms

Minimum lend: £10

£10 Lending term: Rolling, one year, or five years

Rolling, one year, or five years Can I withdraw funds early? Yes, but your rate will be reduced to the nearest lending term - eg, funds in a one-year bond taken out after six months would revert to the rate you'd have earned if you'd used the rolling market rate.

Yes, but your rate will be reduced to the nearest lending term - eg, funds in a one-year bond taken out after six months would revert to the rate you'd have earned if you'd used the rolling market rate. Rates of return on offer for lenders: Since launch, average rates have been 3.1% for the rolling market, 3.7% for one year and 6.0% for five years (after fees, but before tax. Rates checked 17 February 2017).

Borrowing terms

Minimum amount you can borrow: £500

£500 Maximum amount you can borrow: £35,000, depending on personal circumstances

£35,000, depending on personal circumstances Borrowing term: Six months to five years, depending on personal circumstances

Six months to five years, depending on personal circumstances Can loans be paid off early? Yes, and without any penalty fees

What do RateSetter's customers say about them?

If you're thinking about saving or borrowing through a peer-to-peer lending website, read our in-depth RateSetter review.RateSetter, like its main competitor Zopa , aims to make peer-to-peer investing as simple as possible.The site automatically allocates your money to borrowers and aims to cover any late repayments automatically and seamlessly. The rates on offer aren't as high as a site such as Funding Circle where you take a more active role in choosing how to lend your money. But if you're looking for an experience that is almost as simple as putting money in a savings account, offering better returns for a little more risk, RateSetter could be for you.

We surveyed 5,000 Which? members in May 2015. These were some of the comments from those who'd invested with RateSetter:

"I'm getting good returns on my investments and am able to control the level of return."

"Good rates, a clear and easy-to-use site, low default rates and a provision fund."

"Simple to invest. Good returns so far.

