Personal finance software reviews

AceMoney review

By Joe Elvin

Article 2 of 6

We've run AceMoney through our intensive lab tests to find out how it compares to other personal finance software packages.

AceMoney aims to make it quick and easy to manage your accounts, regardless of your financial expertise.

It is marketed as the best alternative to Quicken and Microsoft Money - two previously popular packages that were discontinued many years ago.

AceMoney overview
Version tested 4.36.1
Getting started Subscriber only content
Everyday use Subscriber only content
Support Subscriber only content
Mobile app Subscriber only content
Test score Subscriber only content

To see how its specifications differ from other personal finance software packages, we put AceMoney through our intensive lab testing process.

AceMoney - lab tests

Getting started

Downloading and installing Subscriber only content
Ease of data input Subscriber only content
Speed of data input Subscriber only content
Overall score Subscriber only content

 

Our reviews reveal how easy it is to get started using AceMoney. We issue star ratings for the installation process, as well as for ease and speed of data input. 

In order to calculate these ratings, we asked our lab testers to manually input two sets of fictitious financial data, as well as import CSV and QIF files from various sources.  

Ease of use

Navigation Subscriber only content
Search function Subscriber only content
Grouping transactions Subscriber only content
Generating reports Subscriber only content
Setting goals Subscriber only content
Setting reminders Subscriber only content
Overall score Subscriber only content

 

We issued star ratings for AceMoney's search, navigation, grouping, report generating, goal-setting and reminder scheduling functions.      

In our recent survey of hundreds of personal finance software users, respondents told us that these were the elements most important to be able to use easily.

Support

Step-by-step guide Subscriber only content
Phone support Subscriber only content
Email support Subscriber only content
FAQs Subscriber only content
Forums Subscriber only content
Overall score Subscriber only content

 

We tested every element of AceMoney's customer support and gave it an overall star rating based on the range and quality of the services on offer.

What do AceMoney’s users say about it?

We surveyed AceMoney users and asked what they liked and disliked most about the software and added their comments to our review. 

Although these don’t affect the overall test score, they should help give an idea of who this product is most suitable for.

Which? verdict on AceMoney

Suitability for beginners Subscriber only content
Suitablity for experts Subscriber only content
Mobile app Subscriber only content
Test score Subscriber only content

 

We reveal how suitable AceMoney is for beginners, who struggle with computers and being financially organised, as well as how useful it is for those who are more experienced in these areas. We also ran the rule over the AceMoney receipts-scanning smartphone app, which comes free with the software.

Our test score ignores price and is based on overall ratings for ease of use (55%); getting started (15%); overall rating for beginners/experts (15%); support (10%); app score (5%).     

  • Last updated: April 2016    
  • Updated by: Joe Elvin
