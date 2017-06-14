AceMoney review

We've run AceMoney through our intensive lab tests to find out how it compares to other personal finance software packages.

AceMoney aims to make it quick and easy to manage your accounts, regardless of your financial expertise.

It is marketed as the best alternative to Quicken and Microsoft Money - two previously popular packages that were discontinued many years ago.

AceMoney overview Version tested 4.36.1 Getting started Everyday use Support Mobile app Test score

To see how its specifications differ from other personal finance software packages, we put AceMoney through our intensive lab testing process.

To read our personal finance software reviews, log in to your Which? account or sign up for a £1 trial.

AceMoney - lab tests

Getting started

Downloading and installing Ease of data input Speed of data input Overall score

Our reviews reveal how easy it is to get started using AceMoney. We issue star ratings for the installation process, as well as for ease and speed of data input.

In order to calculate these ratings, we asked our lab testers to manually input two sets of fictitious financial data, as well as import CSV and QIF files from various sources.

Ease of use

Navigation Search function Grouping transactions Generating reports Setting goals Setting reminders Overall score

We issued star ratings for AceMoney's search, navigation, grouping, report generating, goal-setting and reminder scheduling functions.

In our recent survey of hundreds of personal finance software users, respondents told us that these were the elements most important to be able to use easily.

Support

Step-by-step guide Phone support Email support FAQs Forums Overall score

We tested every element of AceMoney's customer support and gave it an overall star rating based on the range and quality of the services on offer.

What do AceMoney’s users say about it?

We surveyed AceMoney users and asked what they liked and disliked most about the software and added their comments to our review.

Although these don’t affect the overall test score, they should help give an idea of who this product is most suitable for.

Which? verdict on AceMoney

Suitability for beginners Suitablity for experts Mobile app Test score

We reveal how suitable AceMoney is for beginners, who struggle with computers and being financially organised, as well as how useful it is for those who are more experienced in these areas. We also ran the rule over the AceMoney receipts-scanning smartphone app, which comes free with the software.

Our test score ignores price and is based on overall ratings for ease of use (55%); getting started (15%); overall rating for beginners/experts (15%); support (10%); app score (5%).