BankTree review

We've put BankTree through our intensive lab tests to see it how it compares with other personal finance software packages.

BankTree is a personal finance software package that aims to help you make your money stretch further, whatever your financial situation.

It allows you to record income and expenditure, import statements, balance accounts, budgeting and much more.

BankTree overview Version tested 3.16.1 Getting started Everyday use Support Mobile app Test score

We've made it easy to compare BankTree to other personal finance software by putting it through intensive product tests.

To read our personal finance software reviews and find out whether BankTree is the best package for your financial needs, log in or sign up to Which? for £1.

BankTree - lab tests

Getting started

Downloading and installing Ease of data input Speed of data input Overall score

We reveal how easily and quickly you can expect to get started using BankTree. Our lab testers manually input two sets of fictitious financial data into the software, as well as importing CSV and QIF files from various sources, in order to calculate star ratings for both ease and speed of data input.

Ease of use

Navigation Search function Grouping transactions Generating reports Setting goals Setting reminders Overall score

Our lab testers ran the rule over dozens of BankTree’s features and issued star ratings for its search, navigation, grouping, report generating, goal-setting and reminder scheduling functions.

These were the elements rated as most important to be able to use easily, as indicated by our recent survey of personal finance users.

Support

Step-by-step guide Phone support Email support FAQs Forums Overall score

We tested every element of BankTree’s customer support and gave each of them a star rating, as well as an overall star rating based on the range and quality of support services on offer.

What do BankTree’s users say about it?

We asked BankTree users what they liked and disliked most about the software and feature their comments within the review. Although these comments have no effect on the test score, they should help give an idea of who this product is most suitable for.

Which? verdict on BankTree

Suitability for beginners Suitablity for experts Mobile app Test score

We give our verdict on how suitable BankTree is for both inexperienced and advanced users of personal finance software. We also tested and rated the associated smartphone app, which comes free with the desktop software.

Our test score ignores price and is based on overall ratings for ease of use (55%); getting started (15%); overall rating for beginners/experts (15%); support (10%); app score (5%).