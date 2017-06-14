Home Accountz review

We've put Home Accountz through our intensive lab tests to see how it compares with other personal finance software packages.

Home Accountz aims to help users keep track of their finances quickly and efficiently.

We put Home Accountz V3 through intensive lab testing to help you make an informed decision about whether it's the best personal finance software package for you.

Home Accountz overview

Home Accountz - lab tests

Getting started

Downloading and installing Ease of data input Speed of data input Overall score

Our lab testers manually input two sets of fictitious financial data, as well as CSV and QIF files from various sources, so you can get a true idea of how long it will take to get up and running with Home Accountz. We issue star ratings for the installation process, as well as ease and speed of data input.

Ease of use

Navigation Search function Grouping transactions Generating reports Setting goals Setting reminders Overall score

We asked our lab testers to try out dozens of Home Accountz’s features, including its search, navigation, grouping, report generating, goal-setting and reminder scheduling functions.

Our recent survey of personal finance software users revealed that these were the elements seen as most important to be able to use easily, so we issue star ratings for each of them.

Support

Step-by-step guide Phone support Email support FAQs Forums Overall score

We tested the phone and email support of Home Accountz, as well as its FAQs and forums in order to give an overall star rating based on the range and quality of the services on offer.

What do Home Accountz’s users say about it?

We asked four Which? members to test out Home Accountz for a month and give us their verdict on whether it helped them fix their finances.

Our review features their opinions on the software, as well as comments from other Home Accountz users.

These comments don’t affect the product’s overall test score, but should help give you a stronger idea whether Home Accountz is suitable for your personal circumstances.

Which? verdict on Home Accountz

Suitability for beginners Suitablity for experts Mobile app Test score

We reveal how suitable Home Accountz is for both beginners who tend to struggle using finance software, as well as experts who are more comfortable with these programs. We also ran the Home Accountz smartphone app, which comes free with the software, through our lab tests and gave it a star rating.

Our test score ignores price and is based on overall ratings for ease of use (55%); getting started (15%); overall rating for beginners/experts (15%); support (10%); app score (5%).