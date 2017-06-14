Moneydance software review

We've put Moneydance through our intensive lab tests to see how it compares with other personal finance software packages.

Moneydance is a personal finance software package that is loaded with a wealth of features.

You can manage your online banking, bill payments and investment tracking all from the same piece of software - and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Moneydance overview Version tested 2015.6 (1299) Getting started Everyday use Support Mobile app Test score

But how does it compare with the other personal finance software packages on the market? We've put Moneydance 2015 through intensive testing so you can decide whether it's the right personal finance software package for you.

Log in now if you're a member or sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access to all of our personal finance software reviews.

Moneydance - lab tests

Getting started

Downloading and installing Ease of data input Speed of data input Overall score

Our review reveals how quickly and easily you can get started using Moneydance. Our lab testers manually input two sets of fictitious financial data, and imported CSV and QIF files from various sources in order to rate the software for both ease and speed of data input.

Ease of use

Navigation Search function Grouping transactions Generating reports Setting goals Setting reminders Overall score

We issued star ratings for Moneydance's search, navigation, grouping, report generating, goal-setting and reminder scheduling functions.

These were rated as the most important functions to be able to use easily in our recent survey of personal finance software users.

Support

Step-by-step guide Phone support Email support FAQs Forums Overall score

We tested every element of Moneydance’s customer support, from its phone and email support to its FAQs and forums, in order to rate it based on the range and quality of services on offer.

What do Moneydance’s users say about it?

We asked four Which? members to test out Moneydance for one month and give us their opinions on various elements of the software.

Our review features their verdicts, as well as comments from other Moneydance users.

Although these don’t affect the product’s overall test score, they should help give a better idea whether this product is suitable for your personal circumstances.

Which? verdict on Moneydance

Suitability for beginners Suitablity for experts Mobile app Test score

We reveal how useful Moneydance is for beginners who struggle with computers and organising their finances, as well as how suitable it is for advanced users who are more experienced in these areas.

Our test score ignores price and is based on overall ratings for ease of use (55%); getting started (15%); overall rating for beginners/experts (15%); support (10%); app score (5%).