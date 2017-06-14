Learn how you could pocket an extra £1,000+ this year with our comprehensive guide to boosting your finances.

Few people would turn up their nose at an opportunity to make some extra money.

There are all sorts of opportunities to do just that if you're willing to put in a little bit of effort.

Our interactive guide contains 50 money-making ideas, including clever ways to make cash online, by using your home or by using the money you already have.

And, in the video below, we explain how you can pocket an extra £1,073 a year on average by following just five of these tips.

If that's not enough, we've also suggested 50 ways to save money.

Video: How to pocket more than £1,000 this year

Which? research has revealed just how profitable some of these tips can be.

You can pocket an average of £1,073 a year by utilising just five of the simple tips featured on this page and our 50 ways to save money guide.

Watch the two-minute video below to see how easy it could be to earn this extra money.

Please enable JavaScript to access this content. Video transcript Which? research has found many ways to make your money go further. Here are five easy tips our experts have compiled, which can save you more than £1,000 a year. 1.Haggle

Haggling over your household bills is a few minutes well spent. Which? members saved an average of £526 a year by haggling over these five annual purchases using our tried and trusted scripts. 2. Buy with a cashback credit card

Earn money as you shop by using a cashback credit card. Which? members earn an average of £90 cashback a year by doing this, even after the fees you have to pay for using some of these cards. 3. Shop through cashback websites

Most major online stores allow you to shop via a cashback website. These sites pay you a cash reward every time you buy – on top of what you earn from a cashback credit card. Which? members make an average of £100 a year using the likes of Quidco and TopCashback. 4. Use loyalty cards

Not all loyalty cards give great rewards, but if you shop at a store regularly and it has a decent scheme, it’s worth collecting the points. Which? members earns an average of £60 a year in vouchers. 5. Check on price comparison sites

Finally, price comparison websites have made it easier than ever to shop around for essential services. Users of our Which? Switch website, for example, save an average of £297 a year by moving to a cheaper energy provider. If you haven't switched for a while, you might save more. Just a few minutes of your time could save you more than £1,000 a year, so there's clearly nothing to lose.