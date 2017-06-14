Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

50 ways to save money

By Joe Elvin

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

50 ways to save money

Learn how to cut your outgoings with our comprehensive list of useful money-saving ideas.

Our interactive guide contains 50 of our favourite money-saving ideas, including tips on how to reduce the cost of food, eating out, motoring and heating your home.

And, in the video below, we explain how you can pocket an extra £1,073 a year, on average, by using just five of these tips. 

If that’s not enough, we’ve also suggested 50 ideas for generating extra cash.

Video: How to pocket more than £1,000 this year

Which? research has revealed just how profitable some of these tips can be.

You can pocket an average of £1,073 a year by using just five of the simple tips featured on this page and in our 50 ways to make money guide.

Watch the two-minute video below to see how easy it can be to earn this extra money.    

 

Please enable JavaScript to access this content.

Video transcript

Which? research has found many ways to make your money go further. 

Here are five easy tips our experts have compiled, which can save you more than £1,000 a year. 

1.Haggle 
Haggling over your household bills is a few minutes well spent. Which? members saved an average of £526 a year by haggling over these five annual purchases using our tried and trusted scripts. 

2. Buy with a cashback credit card
Earn money as you shop by using a cashback credit card. Which? members earn an average of £90 cashback a year by doing this, even after the fees you have to pay for using some of these cards. 

3. Shop through cashback websites 
Most major online stores allow you to shop via a cashback website. These sites pay you a cash reward every time you buyon top of what you earn from a cashback credit card. Which? members make an average of £100 a year using the likes of Quidco and TopCashback. 

4. Use loyalty cards
Not all loyalty cards give great rewards, but if you shop at a store regularly and it has a decent scheme, it’s worth collecting the points. Which? members earns an average of £60 a year in vouchers. 

5. Check on price comparison sites
Finally, price comparison websites have made it easier than ever to shop around for essential services. Users of our Which? Switch website, for example, save an average of £297 a year by moving to a cheaper energy provider. If you haven’t switched for a while, you might save more. Just a few minutes of your time could save you more than £1,000 a year, so there's clearly nothing to lose. 

In Which? Money, we publish money-saving tips from our experts and our members every month. So don’t leave your finances to chance, sign up for a £1 trial.

  • Last updated: June 2016    
  • Updated by: Joe Elvin
SHARE THIS PAGE

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017