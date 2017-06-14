50 ways to save money
By Joe Elvin
Learn how to cut your outgoings with our comprehensive list of useful money-saving ideas.
Our interactive guide contains 50 of our favourite money-saving ideas, including tips on how to reduce the cost of food, eating out, motoring and heating your home.
And, in the video below, we explain how you can pocket an extra £1,073 a year, on average, by using just five of these tips.
If that’s not enough, we’ve also suggested 50 ideas for generating extra cash.
Video: How to pocket more than £1,000 this year
Which? research has revealed just how profitable some of these tips can be.
You can pocket an average of £1,073 a year by using just five of the simple tips featured on this page and in our 50 ways to make money guide.
Watch the two-minute video below to see how easy it can be to earn this extra money.
- Last updated: June 2016
- Updated by: Joe Elvin