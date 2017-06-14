Property auctions

Discover how property auctions work, plus the pros and cons of property auctions for both buyers and sellers.

The popularity of property auctions has steadily increased over the past couple of years, with dozens of auctions taking place across the country every month.

While property auctions used to be dominated by investors and buyers looking for major projects, they're now beginning to attract more mainstream buyers and sellers, too. Whether you're looking for a bargain or want to sell a property quickly, a property auction could be the answer.

Read on if you're thinking about buying at an auction or go straight down to property auctions for sellers.

Due to the tight timescales involved with property auctions, you should ideally obtain a mortgage in principle before the big day. Call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987 for impartial advice and to find the best deal for you.

How do property auctions work?

Property auctions are usually planned well in advance, with auction houses publicly releasing a catalogue of 'lots' (properties) to bidders ahead of the auction date. Most auction houses publish their catalogues around a month before the auction, but some leave it until as little as two weeks before.

Each property will be listed with a 'guide price', which is what it's expected to sell for. Sometimes the seller will also set a 'reserve price', which is the lowest price they will accept, but this is usually kept private until the auction has ended.

On the day, potential buyers gather in the auction room to bid. The process is overseen by the auctioneer, who works their way through the catalogue of properties one by one. Immediately after a property auction, successful buyers must sign legal paperwork and pay a deposit, which is usually 10% of the cost of the property.

While auctions can be exciting, they're not for the faint-hearted, and it's possible to get caught up in the moment and bid more than you'd intended. If you're worried about this, consider asking someone else to go along and bid for you.

Video: three things you need to know about property auctions

Watch our two-minute video for three insider tips on buying at auction.

Please enable JavaScript to access this content. Video transcript Property auctions aren't for the fainthearted. But with the right preparation and a bit of luck, you might just get your perfect property for a bargain price. Here are three things you might not know about how auctions work. Number one, you'll need to arrange your mortgage in advance.



Most auction houses release their catalogs around a month before the auction, but some leave it until just two weeks before giving you very little time to get things sorted. You'll need to get a mortgage agreement in principle before the auction takes place as the winning bid will become legally binding the minute the gavel goes down.



If you win, you'll have to pay a 10% deposit on the day and the remaining 90% within 28 days. For impartial, expert help with getting an agreement in principle, call Which? mortgage advisers on 0800-980-5489 Number two, you don't have to be there. If you're not able to be at the auction in person, don't worry.



You can send someone to bid in your place and some auction houses will let you bid online. To register as an online bidder, you'll need to send a check for 10% of the maximum price you're willing to bid in advance of the auction. The downside of this is that the auctioneer will know how much you're willing to pay before bidding begins, but it can be useful if you really got your heart set on a property.



Number three, you're taking a risk. Before bidding on any property at auction, you should always go and view it but you should also employ a conveyancer to make basic legal checks and have a survey done too. If you get outbid on the day you'll have wasted time and money but this is a better outcome than not making the checks and wining the auction only to find you've bought a total wreck.



For more information about property options visit which.co.uk/auctions.

Buying at a property auction: step by step

1. Do your research

Use websites such as propertyauctions.com to find out about upcoming auctions in your area. Our guide on finding the best places to live could also help you locate homes worth bidding on.

2. View the property

Try to see the property more than once and only proceed if you're really sure it's what you want. You can download a checklist of important questions to ask in our guide to viewing a property.

3. Talk to a mortgage adviser

An impartial, whole-of-market broker such as Which? Mortgage Advisers will be able to find the best deal for you and help you get an agreement in principle, so you can be sure you can afford the amount you're bidding. You will need to have a valuation conducted before the day of the auction.

4. Make legal checks

Study the property particulars carefully, reading all of the small print. If you're satisfied, send them to your conveyancer and ask them to carry out the usual searches, enquiries and title checks. Sometimes the seller's solicitor will carry out the searches and send a copy to your solicitor.

5. Arrange a property survey

You should always have a survey done, but this is even more important if you're buying a 'doer-upper' at auction, as the seller may be trying to offload a property with serious structural issues. Check out our guide to house surveys to understand what type to have and how much it will cost.

6. Decide on a price limit before you bid

Find out what other, similar properties in the same area have recently sold for so you can make an informed decision on how much you're willing to pay. Being outbid may mean that you lose the money spent on the survey and solicitor, but that's a small loss compared with paying thousands of pounds more than the house is really worth.

Bidding before the property auction

If you've found your ideal property and done the appropriate research, it's not always necessary to wait until the auction to make an offer. However, early bidding can be a gamble because, if your offer is rejected, you'll have already shown your hand to the auctioneer.

If you do manage to agree a deal before the auction you'll need to work extra fast, as contracts must be exchanged several days before the auction.

Online bids

Bidding online can be a good way to avoid the stress of an auction, especially if you're new to the game.

To be considered, you'll usually have to send the auctioneer a cheque in advance for 10% of the maximum amount you're willing to bid.

This does mean that you won't be able to make any bids higher than the maximum you decided when writing the cheque. There's also the danger that a sneaky auctioneer might take advantage of knowing what you're willing to offer by bumping up the reserve price.

Pros and cons of property auctions for buyers

Pros:

You might find a great deal: whether it's an undervalued home with planning permission or a renovation project, there are plenty of bargains to be found at property auctions.

whether it's an undervalued home with planning permission or a renovation project, there are plenty of bargains to be found at property auctions. You can move quickly: the entire home-buying process should be complete within 28 days of the auction.

the entire home-buying process should be complete within 28 days of the auction. Property auctions can be a more reliable way to buy: you won't have to worry about being gazumped (losing the property to a higher bidder after your offer's been accepted) or things falling through at the last minute, and you'll be able see other bids for yourself rather than having to take an estate agent's word for it.

Cons:

Property auctions are risky: if you're outbid, you'll have lost time and money viewing the property and having a survey conducted.

if you're outbid, you'll have lost time and money viewing the property and having a survey conducted. You need to have the money ready: if you win the auction you'll have to pay a 10% deposit on the day, and the remaining 90% of the purchase price within 28 days.

if you win the auction you'll have to pay a 10% deposit on the day, and the remaining 90% of the purchase price within 28 days. Auctions can be hit and miss: some catalogues offer little more than commercial properties and complete wrecks that could be long-term money pits.

Property auctions for sellers

If you're in need of a quick and easy sale, it's worth considering selling your home at a property auction.

However, as with more traditional forms of selling property, you'll need to do plenty of research, and there are fees to factor in.

Selling at a property auction: step by step

1. Find the right auctioneer

Decide whether to use a local or national auction house. Is your home likely to be attractive to investors or owner-occupiers? If the property is a prime candidate for buy-to-let, consider using a London-based auction house to get maximum exposure to a wider range of investors.

2. Consider the cost

Auctioneers charge an entry fee (often around £300-£400) and commission on the sale, which varies depending on the price and size of the lot. Most auction houses charge around 2.5% plus VAT, but if you're selling a particularly low-value lot you may have to pay a flat fee instead.

3. Ensure the catalogue is correct

You should be allowed to check your listing in the catalogue before it goes to print. This is your chance to ensure all of the details are correct – errors could scupper a sale.

4. Instruct a solicitor

Your solicitor should prepare the legal pack and contracts before the auction.

5. Set a guide price and reserve price

The guide price is designed to lure buyers in and provides a general idea of what the house is worth. If you want to set a reserve price (the lowest price for which you're willing to sell), you'll need to get this to the auctioneer at least a few days before the auction.

6. Go to the auction – or wait for the phone to ring

If you're not attending, the auction house will call and tell you the outcome shortly after the auction's been held.

7. Get paid

Completion usually takes place around 21-28 days after the auction, so you'll be able to collect your money, minus fees, within a month of the sale.

Which? has teamed up with a conveyancing partner to offer a no-move, no-fee service. Click to find out more about Which? Conveyancing.

Pros and cons of property auctions for sellers

Pros:

You'll get paid quickly: the contract becomes legally binding when the hammer falls. The buyer will have to pay a 10% deposit on the day and the remaining amount within 28 days.

the contract becomes legally binding when the hammer falls. The buyer will have to pay a 10% deposit on the day and the remaining amount within 28 days. Buyers love projects: if you've got a property in need of significant renovation, you could be in luck as auctions tend to attract buyers in search of big projects.

if you've got a property in need of significant renovation, you could be in luck as auctions tend to attract buyers in search of big projects. Property auctions are a great last resort: unique homes or those with legal complications that have hampered previous sales can also be prime candidates for auction – but do bear in mind that you're legally required to be honest about any serious problems that you're aware of.

Cons:

Marketing can be difficult: while the auction house should promote your property, it won't be exposed to the same amount of people as it would be if you were marketing through an estate agent and websites such as Rightmove and Zoopla.

while the auction house should promote your property, it won't be exposed to the same amount of people as it would be if you were marketing through an estate agent and websites such as Rightmove and Zoopla. You'll need to move quickly: if you're living in the property, you'll have to vacate it quickly once it's sold.

if you're living in the property, you'll have to vacate it quickly once it's sold. The fees can add up: you'll need to pay an entry fee of around £300-£400 (sometimes more) even if the property doesn't sell. And if it does, you'll usually pay around 2.5% plus VAT in commission. This is considerably more than the high street estate-agent average of 1.3%.

