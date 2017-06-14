Help to Buy
Help to Buy mortgage guarantee
By Marie Kemplay
The Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme has now closed for applications.
The Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme has now closed. Its sister scheme, the Help to Buy equity loan, however, is still open.
You can learn about other home ownership schemes for people looking to get on to the property ladder in our full first-time buyers guide.
- Last Updated: December 2016
- Updated by: Stephen Maunder