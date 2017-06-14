Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Help to Buy

Help to Buy mortgage guarantee

By Marie Kemplay

The Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme has now closed for applications.

The Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme has now closed. Its sister scheme, the Help to Buy equity loan, however, is still open.

You can learn about other home ownership schemes for people looking to get on to the property ladder in our full first-time buyers guide. 

  • For personal advice about buying your first property using a Help to Buy scheme, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.
  • Last Updated: December 2016
  • Updated by: Stephen Maunder

 

