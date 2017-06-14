Packing and preparing to move house

The period between exchange and completion is the perfect opportunity to prepare for moving house. Follow these tips to make the big day stress-free.

1. Declutter your belongings beforehand

When you're moving house, the last thing you want to do is pay to move items that you end up throwing away once you’re in the new place. Have a thorough sort out at least two weeks before the move.

Make sure you clear items from everywhere – the loft, under the stairs, spare rooms, outbuildings and the garden. It can come as a big shock to discover just how many hidden items there are and how many things you have accumulated over the years.

2. Think about where your furniture will go

Picture your new home and think about how and, indeed, whether you actually will use your current furniture in it.

The previous owner of the home should have provided you with a document detailing the dimensions of each room, so you can work out what will fit and what there isn't room for. If it won't fit, sell it, give it away or take it to the dump straight away.

It's a good idea to visit your new property before completion so that you can double-check measurements and see for yourself whether there's room for your curtains, furniture, appliances etc.

The sooner you begin this task, the longer you'll have to try to sell unwanted belongings for a fair price, rather than being forced to give valuable items away because you're desperate to get rid of them before moving day.

3. Decide whether to use a removals company

If you live in a ground-floor, one-bedroom flat with little clutter, you can hire a van, get a couple of friends to help and move yourself on the day. This could cost as little as £100.

Book the largest van you can (bearing in mind that anything over 7.5 tonnes when loaded requires an HGV licence). Ask for one with a low kerb height or a let-down tailboard to make loading and unloading easier.

Remember you’ll probably have to make several journeys, including a final one to return the van, so this option is only practical for moves over a fairly short distance.

If you’ve got more than four rooms to empty, there’s probably too much to do. Consider how many possessions you have. Now imagine having to pick up each one of them, carry it across an obstacle course (including stairs) and put it down without breaking your back – and all to a deadline.

A removals firm can ease the mental and physical stress of loading and unloading to a 12pm deadline on moving day.

If you decide to use a removals company, start looking into who to use early on so you have time to get competitive quotes. Take a look at our dedicated page on how to choose a removals company for estimated costs and advice on what to look for in a good moving company.

4. Packing to move house

There are simple things you can do to make packing – as well as moving and unpacking – easier for yourself:

buy quality packing materials, including enough boxes, bubble wrap and tissue paper

put layers of crumpled paper or protective material between each item to prevent scratching

don’t overpack boxes

spread heavy items out between boxes

write on each box what the contents are and indicate which is the right way up.

Or, if this sounds like too much hassle…

5. Consider paying for a packing service

Some people prefer to pack their belongings themselves, but bear in mind that anything you pack yourself, whether transported by a man with a van or a removals company, won’t be protected by their insurance.

Packing also takes a surprisingly long time, as it's easy to be distracted by long-forgotten items and dither over where and whether to pack them.

Getting your removals company to pack your belongings for you can add surprisingly little to the cost of your move and can be well worth it in the grand scheme of things. Not only will it mean your items are insured against breakage, but they'll also be packed by specialists who will do it quickly and carefully.

You can even go the whole hog and ask them to unpack for you, too.

It generally takes professional removalists between half a day and two days to pack your items, depending on how much stuff you own, and a day or two to deliver them.

