Bank of England base rate and your mortgage

Find out how the base rate will affect your mortgage payments and what to do if you’re on a tracker, discount or SVR mortgage when the base rate rises - plus calculate how much your monthly payments might increase.

Video transcript [MUSIC] The Bank of England base rate affects a whole host of financial products, from mortgages and savings accounts to pensions. It also affects the value of the pound, relative to other currencies. So it's likely to have a notable impact on your finances. The rate is decided on the first Thursday of the month by the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee. It's based on whether the committee thinks levels of spending are too high, or too low to achieve the UK's inflation target of 2%. If they think spending levels are sending the rate of inflation too high, they'll raise the base rate.



If they want to stimulate extra spending, they'll lower it. So why does this work? The base rate controls how much interest the Bank of England pays banks and building societies, which in turn affects the rates they offer to savers and borrowers. If the base rate is cut, savings rates will drop. Meaning there's less reason for you to keep your money in the bank. Rates on loans and mortgages will drop too though, so there's more incentive for businesses and individuals to borrow and spend.



If the base rate increases, it has the opposite effect. To find the best rates on savings accounts, ISAs, credit cards and mortgages, visit Which? Money Compare.



In this guide, we examine the relationship between the base rate and your monthly payments, including:

If you're thinking of taking out a mortgage and need some impartial, expert advice on finding the right deal, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

How does the Bank of England base rate work?

When the Bank of England lends money to commercial banks, the banks must pay interest - and the amount is determined by the base rate.

The base rate will also impact on ‘SWAP’ rates, the interest rate banks charge when lending to each other. If the base rate rises or falls, lenders often pass these costs on to consumers by raising their own interest rates on loans or savings products.

While that might sound complicated, it essentially means the base rate will impact on two areas of your finances: how much interest you can earn on your savings and how much it costs to borrow money.

Why does the Bank of England base rate change?

The Bank of England base rate is voted on by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - which meets on the first Thursday of every month.

The MPC has the power to adjust the base rate up or down. Its decision is based on current economic circumstances, with the MPC aiming keep inflation at close as possible to the target of 2%.

If the MPC feels the economy would benefit from higher borrowing and spending by businesses and consumers, it lowers the base rate.

On the other hand, if spending levels are increasing too quickly and inflation is in danger of soaring, the MPC may increase the base rate.

The rate was reduced to an historic low of 0.25% in August 2016, after spending seven years at 0.5%.

What does a rate change mean for you?

Broadly speaking, a lower base rate is good news for borrowers - because the rate of interest they repay is likely to be lower. Similarly, a higher base rate is good news for savers, who will earn better returns.

Currently, the low base rate means that some mortgage deals are at historically cheap levels, but that interest rates on savings accounts have dropped.

How will the base rate impact on my mortgage?

If you’re on a variable rate mortgage, a base rate change - or even speculation that one could be on the horizon - is likely to have an effect on your repayments.

Homeowners on fixed-rate deals, however, won’t feel the effects until their fixed term ends and they’re moved across to their lender’s standard variable rate (SVR).

Tracker mortgages

If you have a tracker mortgage, a change in the base rate will have a significant effect on your monthly payments.

These mortgages ‘track’ the Bank of England base rate plus a set margin - for example, the base rate +1%. Like fixed-rate mortgages, these deals tend to last for a set number of years before reverting to a lender’s SVR.

This means that if the base rate rises by 0.25%, your repayments will too.

In times where the interest rate remains unchanged - for example, between 2009 and 2016 - your interest may stay the same for an extended period.

But in uncertain economic times, your payments may vary as the rate changes - so it’s worth considering whether rate changes are expected in the near future.

SVR mortgages

If you’re on your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) - perhaps because your fixed-term deal has ended - then a rate increase could significantly bump up your costs.

While your lender might not increase its SVR by the full amount, it’s still highly likely that your payments will increase.

With the average SVR at 4.60%, it pays to remortgage onto another deal before the end of your fixed-term.

Discount mortgages

Discount mortgages offer a cut on the lender’s SVR - for example, the SVR minus 1% - and typically last between two and five years.

As previously explained, a base rate increase might result in lenders pushing up their SVRs - thereby reducing the benefit of your discount deal.

Fixed-rate mortgages

Fixed-rate mortgages are a temporary safe haven from rate rises, but it’s important to be on the ball and switch to a cheaper deal before the end of your fixed term.

At times when the base rate is low, it can pay to fix your mortgage for a period to guard against upcoming rises.

But be aware that deals might get more expensive if banks are expecting a rate rise in the near future. So if you’re looking for a fixed rate deal, it’s wise to act before rates begin to creep up.

Base rate calculator: will my mortgage payments increase?

There's no way to predict exactly how much your lender may increase your rate on the back of an interest rate rise. But you can use our base rate calculator to see how your payments might go up if your lender raises your rate.

<p> </p>

The tables below show how much your mortgage repayments could increase if lenders passed on a base rate rise in full.

Based on the following assumptions:

Interest rate: 2.60% (average of all variable rate mortgages on 16 October)

2.60% (average of all variable rate mortgages on 16 October) Mortgage term: 20 years

Base rate increase of 0.25% Mortgage balance Monthly increase Annual increase £100,000 £12.33 £147.96 £150,000 £18.50 £222 £200,000 £24.66 £295.92 £250,000 £30.83 £390.96

Any increase in the base rate is likely to be gradual and staged in increments over the coming years. But when taking out a mortgage, you need to consider how changes in the economy could affect your repayments in the long-term.

With this in mind, here’s a rough guide to how your payments could change if interest rates increased by half a percent.

Base rate increase of 0.50% Mortgage balance Monthly increase Annual increase £100,000 £24.83 £279.96 £150,000 £37.25 £447 £200,000 £49.65 £595.80 £250,000 £62.07 £744.84

Last updated: October 2017

October 2017 Updated by: Stephen Maunder

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

Which? Limited is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited.