Finding the best mortgage deals
By Marie Kemplay
Follow our tips to find, and successfully apply for, the best mortgage deal.
Tips for getting the best mortgage deal
Work out what you can afford
Use our mortgage calculator to find out what your repayments would be at different interest rates. This will give you have a better idea of how much you can afford to borrow - both now, and if rates change in the future.
Shop around
Calculate your total costs
It's important to look beyond the headline interest rate and take into account all the fees you have to pay. Arrangement fees, mortgage valuation fees and insurance fees may all apply, and these costs should be added to your calculations.
Be wary of extra interest
Instead of paying your mortgage fees upfront, you may have the option of adding them to your loan. While this can be a helpful option if you're low on cash, be aware that it will result in you paying extra interest on these fees over time.
Avoid early repayment charges
By avoiding mortgages with early repayment charges, you can switch to a better deal without charge after the initial rate has ended. Make sure your mortgage is also portable, so you can keep the same deal if you move house.
Get good, unbiased advice
If you decide to consult a mortgage broker, make sure you use an independent company or adviser. An independent broker can help you find a deal that best suits your personal circumstances. But some deals are only available directly from the lender, so always do your own research as well and compare your findings with the recommendations your adviser gives you.
Checklist: mortgage application
Our easy-to-use, printable checklist will guide you through the paperwork you'll need to get together.
- Last updated: September 2016
- Updated by: Marie Kemplay