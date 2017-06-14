Getting a mortgage when pregnant

Need advice on getting a mortgage when pregnant or on maternity leave? Follow our five expert tips to reduce the stress of buying a family home.

Lots of people move home to make room for their growing family and, if you're pregnant, you'll probably be keen to move in before the arrival of your little one. Understandably, this can seem like a daunting task.

In particular, you might be feeling uncertain about the outcome of your mortgage application, especially if you'll be on a reduced income while you're on maternity leave.

If you need some advice on how to get a mortgage when pregnant, you can call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987 for a free initial consultation.

Applying for a mortgage when pregnant: five top tips

Find the right lender

Although you may encounter issues with some lenders, others are extremely good at helping customers who are on maternity leave. It's really important that you find the right lender, and getting trustworthy advice from an impartial mortgage adviser will save you time and, potentially, money.

Explain your circumstances

Lenders will want to know about your circumstances. You'll have to tell them that you're pregnant, as they will ask you if there is anything that will impact your future income. Try not to see this as a bad thing – they just want to make sure you'll be able to afford the repayments. Different lenders have different requirements, so it’s just about finding the right lender to match your circumstances.

Assess your own savings

As your income is likely to drop while you're on maternity leave, you should make sure you have savings (or an alternative income) in place so you can keep up your mortgage repayments. Lenders will often want to see proof of this.

Think about your return to work

If you're employed and plan to go back to work after your maternity leave, you will need to have a reference from your employer confirming a return to work date and the salary that you will return to. Your lender will probably want to see this as proof of your intent to return to work. Many people plan to return on reduced hours once they become parents, and your lender will want to know about any changes to your salary.

Factor in childcare costs

Remember to factor in the childcare costs you will have once you return to work. Fees for nurseries, nannies and childminders can be expensive, and it’s important to take them into account when working out the level of mortgage payments you will be able to afford.