Mortgage lender reviews

AA mortgages review

By Dean Sobers

Find out how AA mortgages fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

One of the UK's newest lenders, AA mortgages has gained an impressive customer score of 85%. It lost out on Which? Recommended Provider status due to other providers offering more competitively priced mortgages.
Customer score

1st out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


AA mortgages highlights

  • Offers a wide range of deals, but in general more competitive options are available
  •  4 stars for customer service and value for money
  • Offers perks such as cashback and discount home insurance on some of its mortgages

AA mortgages satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

 

  • Last updated: July 2017
  • Updated by: Marie Kemplay
