Mortgage lender reviews
AA mortgages review
By Dean Sobers
Article 3 of 17
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
AA mortgages review
Find out how AA mortgages fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.
|
Customer score
1st out of 23 mortgage lenders
|%
AA mortgages highlights
- Offers a wide range of deals, but in general more competitive options are available
- 4 stars for customer service and value for money
- Offers perks such as cashback and discount home insurance on some of its mortgages
For impartial, personal advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.
|AA mortgages satisfaction scorecard
|Customer service
|Application process
|Value for money
|Keeping you well informed
|Clarity of statements
|Transparency of charges
|Query and complaint handling
|Ability to over and underpay mortgage
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.
- Last updated: July 2017
- Updated by: Marie Kemplay