AA mortgages review

Find out how AA mortgages fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Customer score 1st out of 23 mortgage lenders %





AA mortgages highlights

Offers a wide range of deals, but in general more competitive options are available

4 stars for customer service and value for money

Offers perks such as cashback and discount home insurance on some of its mortgages

One of the UK's newest lenders, AA mortgages has gained an impressive customer score of 85%. It lost out on Which? Recommended Provider status due to other providers offering more competitively priced mortgages.

For impartial, personal advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

AA mortgages satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.