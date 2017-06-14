Barclays mortgage review

Find out how Barclays fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

One of the UK's largest lenders, Barclays has gained a score of 65% from homeowners who have one of its mortgages (this also includes Woolwich customers, whose mortgages are provided by Barclays).

Customer score 9th out of 23 mortgage lenders %





Barclays mortgage highlights

competitive tracker deals

good at keeping customers informed

rated by customers as 'fair' for value for money

For impartial, personal advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Barclays/Woolwich mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Barclays mortgage customers say about it

'A very low interest rate and low monthly repayments.'

'It is good but nothing that special. They are competitive.'

'Always friendly and professional.'

'They don't do anything above and beyond to help me.'

'Clear and unambiguous.'

'When remortgaging, the process was poorly managed and very frustrating – I would not opt to stay with them.'

'Every time I have had to contact them, it has been good. I have had the mortgage assessed, and it is very good in today's market.'

'Bad customer service, and payments kept on bouncing even though I had the funds in place.'

'Friendly service and helpful.'

'Does the job.'

'We have a very good rate, the ability to pay off extra with no penalties and we also have other benefits with the mortgage.'

'Exceedingly poor customer service. Had to use ombudsman to sort out the issues.'