First Direct, part of HSBC Bank, is available exclusively online and by phone. In order to be eligible for its mortgages, you will need to have one of its 1st Accounts.

First Direct mortgages consistently score highly in our customer satisfaction tables. This, combined with the fact that it offers some of the most competitive deals on the market, makes it a Which? Recommended Provider; we think it's one of the best mortgage lenders out there.

First Direct mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

What First Direct's mortgage customers say about it

'Excellent customer service.'

'Great rates, but the process was awful and stressful.'

'Great customer service – they treat you like a real person.'

'I'd be completely satisfied if they offered payment holidays and buy-to-let mortgages.'

'Happy with the product and ease of doing business with them.'

'It has been a good mortgage, but they have changed the terms of the mortgage, and I am unable to stay with them when I move house.'

'Always excellent customer service – I feel valued.'

'The interest rate is too high.'

'Does what it promises.'