Mortgage lender reviews

Halifax mortgage review

By Dean Sobers

Article 6 of 16

Find out how Halifax fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Halifax is the UK's largest mortgage provider and specialises predominantly in fixed-rate mortgages, but it also sells some tracker deals.

Halifax

Customer score

14th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


Halifax customers rate its service as satisfactory in most areas but mark it down when it comes to value for money. It receives an overall customer score of 61%.

Halifax mortgage highlights

  • fee-free deals available
  • some cashback deals
  • provides reasonable customer service

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Halifax mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Halifax's mortgage customers say about it

'A good, solid, all-round provider with no fuss or extras.'

'Bad customer service.'

'All good – let us take a payment holiday when we needed it.'

'They are generally competitive.'

'They do or have done what they said they would, nothing beyond that.'

'They are a big brand – I can deal with them in many different ways and, if things go sour, they do listen.'

'Their statements are confusing and they are not user-friendly.'

'The rates are fair and the service is good.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
