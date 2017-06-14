Halifax mortgage review

Find out how Halifax fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Halifax is the UK's largest mortgage provider and specialises predominantly in fixed-rate mortgages, but it also sells some tracker deals.

Customer score 14th out of 23 mortgage lenders





Halifax customers rate its service as satisfactory in most areas but mark it down when it comes to value for money. It receives an overall customer score of 61%.

Halifax mortgage highlights

fee-free deals available

some cashback deals

provides reasonable customer service

Halifax mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Halifax's mortgage customers say about it

'A good, solid, all-round provider with no fuss or extras.'

'Bad customer service.'

'All good – let us take a payment holiday when we needed it.'

'They are generally competitive.'

'They do or have done what they said they would, nothing beyond that.'

'They are a big brand – I can deal with them in many different ways and, if things go sour, they do listen.'

'Their statements are confusing and they are not user-friendly.'

'The rates are fair and the service is good.'