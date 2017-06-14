Nationwide mortgage review

Find out how Nationwide Building Society fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Nationwide mortgage review

One of the UK's largest mortgage lenders, Nationwide Building Society again ranks as a Which? Recommended Provider in our tables.

Customer score 3rd out of 23 mortgage lenders %





Nationwide comes third place in our mortgage-lender comparison table. Customers see it as a provider that offers value for money, great service and flexibility.

Nationwide mortgage highlights

competitive for tracker and fixed deals

95% loan-to-value mortgage deals available

rated well for making overpayments and underpayments.

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Nationwide mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Nationwide's mortgage customers say about it

'A good fixed rate, online access, clear charges and easy overpayments.'

'When we first moved into our old house, Nationwide made a lot of errors, but it has been better recently.'

'They look after you throughout the whole process.'

'They put customers' needs first, although I find their security procedures a bit over the top.'

'Everything just cruises along. No problems.'

'I would like to be advised of interest-rate deals for existing customers.'

'Very easy to contact with queries and complaints. They take full responsibility for any complaints and go to great lengths to fix problems.'

'Lack of flexibility. I'm on a fixed-rate three-year deal, but there are better deals that I cannot switch to unless I pay an early repayment charge.'

'The rate was good. I like the ethics of the company. I have never had a problem and they have dealt with my queries quickly.'

'Not quite perfect, but good.'